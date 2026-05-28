New Fantasy Romance K-Drama Dive Into You to Stream Exclusively on Viki Across Southeast Asia and Global Markets

Leading the series is Kim Ji Yeon, also known globally as Bona of K-pop girl group WJSN Starring opposite Kim Ji Yeon is Park Seo Ham, whose breakout role in Semantic Error helped build a dedicated international following

Fantasy romance K-drama Dive Into You, starring Kim Ji Yeon and Park Seo Ham, streams exclusively on Viki later this year.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rakuten Viki , the leading global destination for Asian entertainment, announced today its upcoming original K-drama Dive Into You, a fantasy romance series starring Kim Ji Yeon (The Haunted Palace, Twenty-Five Twenty-One, WJSN/Cosmic Girls) and Park Seo Ham (Semantic Error, Our Universe). The series will stream exclusively on Viki later this year across Southeast Asia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Oceania, and India.A collaboration between Korean production company Dexter Pictures, Amuse Entertainment, and Viki, Dive Into You marks the first original IP drama from Dexter Pictures, with Viki participating as both investor and producer.Following a near-fatal accident, celebrity actress Yoon Ha Na finds herself thrown back in time and body-swapped with her twin brother. Determined to change fate, she sets out to save her childhood friend, loyal bodyguard, and first love, Jung Woo Jae.Leading the series is Kim Ji Yeon, also known globally as Bona of K-pop girl group WJSN, who continues to enjoy strong popularity across Southeast Asia through both music and acting. Beyond WJSN’s regional fanbase in markets such as the Philippines, Indonesia, and Thailand, Kim Ji Yeon has gained wider international recognition through acclaimed dramas including Twenty-Five Twenty-One, Pyramid Game, and The Haunted Palace.Starring opposite her is Park Seo Ham, whose breakout role in Semantic Error helped build a dedicated international following, particularly among Southeast Asian viewers. He has since maintained a steady presence on screen with appearances in Our Universe and The Murky Stream.“Dive Into You exemplifies the high-caliber Asian storytelling that resonates with Viki’s global audiences,” said Jaehee Hong, Chief Content Officer at Viki “This has truly been an international collaboration, and an incredible privilege to work with Dexter Pictures and Amuse Entertainment to bring this exceptional series to the screen. We look forward to exploring future collaborations that continue to cultivate passionate fandoms worldwide.”Kim Donghyun, CEO of Dexter Pictures, added, “Dive Into You is a project that brings together Dexter Pictures’ original IP creation and production capabilities, the global co-production expertise of Amuse, and Viki’s unmatched international reach in Asian entertainment distribution.”In addition to the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Oceania, and India, Dive Into You will be available across Southeast Asia with subtitles including Indonesian, Thai, Vietnamese, Malay, and English, further expanding accessibility for regional audiences.For more information, visit: www.viki.com . Follow Viki on Instagram TikTok , Facebook, YouTube, and X.

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