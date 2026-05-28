Senior Justice Law Firm Expands into South Carolina with New Charleston Office

Senior Justice Law Firm welcomes Of Counsel Attorney Stefan Feidler as the firm opens its Charleston, South Carolina office serving victims of nursing home abuse, elder neglect, and assisted living negligence.

Nation’s largest elder abuse law firm strengthens advocacy for victims of nursing home abuse and neglect throughout South Carolina

Opening our Charleston office reflects our continued commitment to helping South Carolina families pursue accountability when vulnerable seniors suffer abuse or neglect in long-term care settings.” — Michael Brevda, Esq., Managing Partner

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Justice Law Firm , a national law firm dedicated exclusively to nursing home abuse and neglect litigation, is proud to announce the opening of its new Charleston, South Carolina office and the addition of Of Counsel Attorney Stefan Feidler to the firm’s growing nationwide team.The Charleston, SC office strengthens the firm’s presence across the Southeast and enhances its ability to represent victims of nursing home abuse, assisted living negligence, and elder neglect throughout South Carolina, including Charleston, Columbia, Greenville, Myrtle Beach, Mount Pleasant, North Charleston, Hilton Head, and surrounding communities.“South Carolina families deserve experienced legal advocates when nursing homes and long-term care facilities fail to provide safe and appropriate care,” said Michael Brevda, Managing Partner of Senior Justice Law Firm. “Opening our Charleston office reflects our continued commitment to helping South Carolina families pursue accountability when vulnerable seniors suffer abuse or neglect in long-term care settings.”Senior Justice Law Firm exclusively represents victims and families in cases involving nursing home abuse, elder neglect, assisted living negligence, and related catastrophic injury and wrongful death litigation.Senior Justice Law Firm maintains offices and active cases throughout the United States, with matters commonly involving falls, pressure injuries , dehydration, medication errors, elopement incidents, physical abuse, and wrongful death claims arising from negligent care.Charleston Office LocationSenior Justice Law Firm3236 Landmark Dr #113 North Charleston, SC 29418888-375-9998For more information about Senior Justice Law Firm’s South Carolina nursing home abuse practice, visit:About Senior Justice Law FirmSenior Justice Law Firm is a national law firm dedicated exclusively to representing victims of nursing home abuse, assisted living negligence, elder neglect, and related catastrophic injury and wrongful death matters. The firm advocates for seniors and families nationwide and is committed to pursuing accountability when long-term care facilities fail to provide proper care.

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