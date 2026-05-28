The Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Launches New Digital Platform to Accelerate Childhood Cancer Support

The Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Foundation partners with Fisher Agency and Savvy Partner to streamline family resources and elevate donor recognition.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to the rising demand for childhood cancer support services, Fisher Agency —a proud member of the Savvy Partner Family—has launched a comprehensive redesign of the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund ’s website. This strategic platform merges Jacksonville’s deep-rooted community expertise with global digital strategy, delivering an immediate, accessible lifeline to families navigating crises.As the costs of living and medical care continue to rise, the Jay Fund recognized a critical need to scale its fundraising capabilities. The new digital experience introduces a sophisticated donor journey that simplifies the giving process and recognizes major donors for their vital role in "being there" for Jay Fund families.“Our families don’t have time to wait, and our donors deserve to see the tangible weight of their impact,” said the Foundation. “This site isn't just a brochure; it’s a tool. We’ve built a bridge that allows families to find financial and emotional resources in seconds, while giving our supporters a platform where their generosity is recognized as the cornerstone of our mission.”Mission-Critical Enhancements Include:- A Clearer Path to Support: Streamlined navigation so patient families can find the resources they need quickly and easily.- A New "Stories" Section: These stories bring people closer to the incredible families the Jay Fund serves, highlighting the real-world impact of donors’ generosity.- Easy Ways to Give: Clear links to the Give page make it easy for donors to support the Jay Fund.- Updated Events Calendar: This streamlined view makes it simpler than ever to join the Jay Fund for upcoming fundraisers and signature events.For 31 years, the Jay Fund has provided over $39 million in support to 6,700 families. We’re proud to provide the digital foundation that helps them continue to BE THERE for those who need it most. By modernizing its digital presence, the Jay Fund aims to close the gap between the increasing number of families seeking aid and the resources available. The platform ensures that local and national supporters have a world-class portal to fuel the Foundation's next 30 years of impact.About the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Foundation: The Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Foundation provides comprehensive financial, emotional and practical support to help keep families in their homes, put food on their tables, keep the lights on, and so much more when a family is tackling childhood cancer. The Jay Fund, the nonprofit organization founded by Super Bowl winning coach Tom Coughlin, was established in 1996 in the memory and spirit of the late Boston College football player, Jay McGillis, who passed away from leukemia. From diagnosis to recovery and beyond, the Jay Fund is part of the team, allowing parents and caregivers to focus solely on their child’s well-being. The mission is to BE THERE for families facing the unthinkable so they can BE THERE for the patient. To date, the foundation has provided over $39 million in assistance and helped 6,700 familiesAbout Fisher Agency: Fisher Agency is a Jacksonville institution with a 35-year legacy of brand excellence. Now a proud member of the Savvy Partner family, Fisher combines deep local roots with Savvy’s global reach. Together, they provide growth-focused organizations with branding, world-class web design, multi-location marketing, and integrated advertising to drive measurable results.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.