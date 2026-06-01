AMERICAN STAR ROTIMI SPOTTED WITH DAB COLLECTIONS — UK-BASED FASHION BRAND GAINS CELEBRITY ATTENTION

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American actor and singer Rotimi has been spotted holding a DAB Collections shopping bag, marking another major cultural moment for the fast-rising UK-based fashion brand.Globally recognised for his role in the hit TV series Power and his successful music career, Rotimi was seen smiling with the signature black DAB Collections bag — further highlighting the brand’s growing presence across fashion, entertainment, and lifestyle culture.Founded in Manchester, DAB Collections continues to establish itself as a premium fashion and accessories brand, offering curated pieces including sunglasses, bags, belts, watches, caps, and elevated everyday essentials. The brand has steadily gained recognition for its minimalist luxury aesthetic and modern streetwear influence.The image reflects the increasing global reach of independent UK fashion brands, as DAB Collections continues building strong connections across music, fashion, and celebrity culture.Speaking on the brand’s vision, DAB Collections describes itself as “more than fashion — a movement built on growth, self-belief, and timeless style.”With successful pop-up experiences, fashion collaborations, and growing online visibility, DAB Collections continues expanding its footprint both in-store and internationally online.Discover more at www.dabcollections.com

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