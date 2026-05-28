Ilham Aliyev laid flowers in front of Victory Arch in Khankendi city

AZERBAIJAN, May 28 - From Gio Cristofoli, bp Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of bp, I warmly congratulate you and all the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of May 28th - Independence Day.

We feel proud to deliver world-class energy...

26 May 2026, 12:00

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.