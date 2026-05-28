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Ilham Aliyev laid flowers in front of Victory Arch in Khankendi city

AZERBAIJAN, May 28 - From Gio Cristofoli, bp Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of bp, I warmly congratulate you and all the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of May 28th - Independence Day.

We feel proud to deliver world-class energy...

26 May 2026, 12:00

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Ilham Aliyev laid flowers in front of Victory Arch in Khankendi city

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