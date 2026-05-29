Kisner Law Announces First Winner of Scholarship for First-Generation College Students

Scholarship Program for First-Generation Students

HYATTSVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kisner Law is proud to announce that Bryce Biyeba has been selected as the firm’s first-ever Breaking New Ground Scholarship winner. The scholarship is available to first-generation college students who exhibit a strong work ethic and share a passion for business, transportation, or liberal arts and sciences. After reviewing all submissions, the firm chose Bryce, who will be a senior at the University of Maryland this coming fall.

The scholarship supports students who demonstrate excellence in their studies, their work, and their involvement on campus. Bryce’s commitment to education and personal growth reflects the values behind the Breaking New Ground Scholarship. Throughout high school, Bryce took initiative and gained practical work experience, showing the determination and discipline that Kisner Law seeks to recognize.

The Breaking New Ground Scholarship awards $1,500 to one student each semester. Applicants for the scholarship must be committed to pursuing a degree at a two- or four-year college. They must also have a proven record of maintaining a job throughout high school, reflecting the scholarship’s emphasis on perseverance, responsibility, and ambition. The next application deadline falls on August 19, 2026. Interested students can visit https://www.jasonkisnerlaw.com/scholarship.

About Kisner Law

At Kisner Law, we represent clients in personal injury and workers’ compensation claims throughout Anne Arundel County, Montgomery County, and Prince George’s County in Maryland, as well as bordering counties. Our firm is committed to helping injured individuals understand their legal options and pursue the compensation they may be entitled to receive.

Our firm is available 24/7 for contact. To schedule a free consultation, visit https://www.jasonkisnerlaw.com/ or call 240-459-0097.



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