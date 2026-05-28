Coastal Gateway Port Advances Strategic Engagements with Canadian and American Leadership Across Transportation

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coastal Gateway Port, led by CEO Mike Butler, is undertaking a multi-city strategic engagement initiative focused on strengthening relationships with Canadian and American leadership, transportation stakeholders, and maritime and defence industry partners.The May 25–30 engagement mission includes high-level political networking opportunities in Ontario, federal meetings and parliamentary observation activities in Ottawa, participation in CANSEC 2026, and strategic maritime and naval industry engagements in Norfolk, Virginia.The initiative supports Coastal Gateway Port’s broader vision of advancing nationally significant transportation, trade, shipbuilding, and marine infrastructure projects tied to the proposed Columbia Western Corridor and future Pacific gateway development opportunities.“This mission is about positioning Coastal Gateway within the broader national conversation surrounding transportation resiliency, domestic industrial capacity, trade diversification, maritime infrastructure modernization, and North American supply chain security,” said Mike Butler, CEO of Coastal Gateway Port.“Canada and the United States are both increasingly focused on shipbuilding capacity, critical minerals logistics, transportation resiliency, and strategic industrial development. Coastal Gateway believes Western Canada has an important role to play in supporting future Canadian and American transportation, trade, maritime, and defence objectives.”Strategic Political & Government EngagementsThe engagement mission also included collaborative framework discussions with Babcock, Algoma Steel, Stigterstaal, and several additional industry-related companies actively building, investing, and employing workers across Canada and North America.Discussions focused on opportunities tied to:* Domestic shipbuilding capacity* Industrial manufacturing partnerships* Transportation infrastructure modernization* Marine logistics infrastructure* Long-term supply chain resiliency* Canadian and American industrial cooperationThe engagement mission began in the Greater Toronto Area with participation in a strategic political networking event attended by individuals connected to senior federal networks, political leadership, and broader government and industry circles.The event provided an opportunity to discuss issues related to transportation infrastructure, trade diversification, industrial development, shipbuilding opportunities, and defence-related supply chain initiatives.Ottawa Meetings & Parliamentary EngagementIn Ottawa, Coastal Gateway representatives are participating in meetings with federal stakeholders and observing parliamentary committee discussions relevant to transportation modernization, infrastructure investment, national supply chains, defence logistics, and economic resiliency.Key discussion areas include:* The proposed Columbia Western Corridor transportation initiative* Western Canadian trade-enabling infrastructure* Critical mineral transportation and export pathways* Emergency and wildfire access infrastructure* Canada–U.S. supply chain resiliency* Strategic Pacific gateway infrastructure development* Domestic shipbuilding and industrial capacity expansion* Long-term transportation modernization prioritiesMeetings and engagements include discussions with transportation, infrastructure, trade, policy, and industrial stakeholders connected to federal economic development and national trade priorities.CANSEC 2026 Defence Industry EngagementCoastal Gateway is also participating in CANSEC 2026, Canada’s leading defence and security industry conference.The conference provides opportunities to engage with:* Canadian and American defence contractors* Naval procurement leadership* Marine logistics and infrastructure companies* Shipbuilding industry executives* Security and industrial manufacturing partners* Maritime technology and supply chain stakeholdersThe company’s participation is focused on exploring future partnerships tied to marine infrastructure, logistics modernization, domestic shipbuilding capacity, industrial investment, and long-term North American industrial development opportunities.Norfolk Maritime & Naval EngagementsFollowing engagements in Ottawa, Coastal Gateway representatives will travel to Norfolk, Virginia — one of North America’s most significant naval and maritime industry centres — for additional strategic meetings and industry networking opportunities.The Norfolk portion of the mission includes participation in a VIP maritime and defence reception and attendance at a major maritime and naval procurement conference focused on:* Naval procurement systems* Shipbuilding technologies* Marine logistics infrastructure* Port modernization* North American defence supply chains* Canadian and American industrial cooperation* Maritime infrastructure investment* Cross-border logistics partnershipsCoastal Gateway’s engagement strategy in Norfolk is intended to strengthen relationships with American maritime leadership while advancing discussions surrounding cross-border shipbuilding collaboration, marine infrastructure investment, and long-term logistics partnerships.National & International PositioningCoastal Gateway continues to position itself as an emerging participant in the development of future Canadian and American trade, transportation, maritime, and defence infrastructure initiatives.The company’s long-term vision includes supporting:* Canada–U.S. trade diversification* Pacific marine infrastructure development* Critical mineral export logistics* Indigenous economic participation* Domestic shipbuilding and industrial capacity* Canadian and American transportation cooperation* Maritime infrastructure modernization* Long-term North American supply chain resiliencyAbout Coastal Gateway PortCoastal Gateway Port is a Canadian infrastructure and maritime development company focused on transportation modernization, strategic trade infrastructure, shipbuilding-related industrial development, and Pacific gateway opportunities supporting long-term North American supply chain resiliency.Media ContactMike ButlerCEO, Coastal Gateway Portmikebutler@optimusgroup.ca

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