Sniper Bladeworks Announces Strategic Partnership with CSG to Expand National Retail Presence

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sniper Bladeworks, the award-winning tactical and outdoor knife company founded by former SWAT sniper Lance Abernathy, today announced a strategic partnership with Conroy Sales Group (CSG), a premier manufacturer's rep group based in Springfield, Missouri. This collaboration will focus on expanding Sniper Bladeworks' footprint across leading national retail platforms, bringing their purpose-built blades to a broader audience of outdoor enthusiasts and tactical professionals.

CSG brings tremendous expertise in retail onboarding and account management, with a proven track record of successfully placing brands in top-tier national retailers. Their deep understanding of the retail landscape, distribution channels, and established relationships will be instrumental in accelerating Sniper Bladeworks' growth and accessibility.

"We’re grateful and excited to partner with CSG," said Lance Abernathy, founder of Sniper Bladeworks. "Our mission has always been to design knives for the operators and outdoorsmen who actually use them. CSG's expertise in navigating the national retail space means we can now bring our blades to more customers through the platforms they already trust and shop at. This is a major milestone for our brand."

This partnership comes at a pivotal time for Sniper Bladeworks, aligning with their recently announced licensing partnership with Mossy Oak, America's #1 camo brand. The upcoming "Field Series" collaboration, featuring Sniper Bladeworks' signature ergonomic designs dressed in Mossy Oak's iconic patterns, is perfectly positioned for the national retail channels that CSG specializes in. The synergy between Sniper Bladeworks' craftsmanship, Mossy Oak's massive hunting audience, and CSG's retail distribution network creates a powerful catalyst for the brand's expansion.

By leveraging CSG's retail expertise, Sniper Bladeworks is poised to transition from a highly respected, boutique tactical brand to a widely available, premium choice for hunters, outdoorsmen, and everyday carry enthusiasts nationwide.

About Sniper Bladeworks:

Founded in 2009 in Kansas City by Lance Abernathy—a former SWAT Sniper, Team Leader, Detective, and DEA Task Force operator—Sniper Bladeworks pioneered the ergonomic "pistol grip" handle in tactical folders. Known for their Blade Show award-winning designs and uncompromising quality, Sniper Bladeworks creates knives built for the field and trusted by professionals. For more information, visit sniperbladeworks.com

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