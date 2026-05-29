Altify Partners with motif to Power AI-Driven Portfolio Intelligence for 80,000+ Investors.

Altify announce partnership with motif AI Sean Sanders - Altify Mario Leoni - motif

Altify investors get AI-powered contextual explanations of what's moving their portfolios, powered by motif's Clarity intelligence system

We built Altify to make modern investing accessible. motif's Clarity takes that a step further by making it understandable” — Sean Sanders

ZUG, ZUG, SWITZERLAND, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altify investors get AI-powered contextual explanations of what’s moving their portfolios — across tokenised private credit, stocks, commodities, digital assets, and other alternative investments.Altify, the South African regulated digital asset investment platform, has partnered with motif, the AI wealth advisory company backed by Liminal (a venture creation group founded by Temasek), to bring motif’s Clarity AI system to its 80,000+ investors.The integration will bring Clarity’s contextual intelligence to Altify’s investor base across tokenised private credit, stocks, commodities, digital assets and other alternative investments. Clarity tracks how assets, markets and events connect over time, giving investors structured explanations of what is moving their portfolio and why.Beyond real-time intelligence, motif’s platform runs large-scale simulations using AI agents modelled on real-world investor personas. These simulations stress-test how portfolios are likely to respond to market scenarios, giving Altify’s investors forward-looking insight that goes well beyond what traditional analytics can offer.“We built Altify to make modern investing accessible. motif’s Clarity takes that a step further by making it understandable. Our investors will now see exactly why their holdings are moving, with the kind of contextual depth that was previously only available to institutional desks,” said Sean Sanders, CEO and Founder of Altify.“Altify is doing something different in modern investing, and they understand that AI has to go beyond simple price alerts. Clarity gives their investors real context, not just data, and that is what these asset classes need,” said Mario Leoni, co-founder and CEO of motif.

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