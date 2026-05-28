DoSomething to Launch 'Future Proof: Gen Z and AI' to Empower Young People to Shape AI Future with Support from Google

The Collaboration Centers Youth Voice and Digital Safety as Artificial Intelligence Rapidly Transforms Society

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DoSomething, the leading digital hub for youth-centered leadership and service, is launching Future Proof: Gen Z and AI, with support from Google. The new grassroots initiative is designed to educate, mobilize, and power young people to navigate and shape the rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence. The program will begin with a focus on schools near Google data centers, including in Columbus, Ohio and Dallas, Texas.

Gen Z is actively engaging with Artificial Intelligence tools, with usage doubling year over year for schoolwork and everyday tasks. While AI is transforming education, work, and society at unprecedented speed, the generation most impacted by these changes is often left out of the conversation. Young people are increasingly calling on leaders to address the growing impact of AI on trust, safety, and online information.

“Every young person deserves the tools to understand the technology shaping their world. DoSomething's network of more than 1 million young change makers has shown that when properly equipped, young people drive real impact – creating ripple effects that influence everyone around them. This program puts youth voices at the center of the AI conversation, providing the resources, peer networks, and training opportunities that empower young people to advocate for responsible AI and drive impact in the places they call home," said Utaukwa Allen, Global Lead, Economic & Community Development at Google.

“DoSomething’s members, thirteen to twenty-five year olds, are the first truly digital native generation,” said DeNora Getachew, CEO of DoSomething. “They have been clear that they want a seat at the table to shape the role that artificial intelligence plays in their daily lives. With support from Google, DoSomething is excited to educate and equip today’s digital native youth to not just be prepared to live in an AI-driven world, but be active leaders shaping a responsible AI future.”

Future Proof: Gen Z and AI aims to close this gap by equipping young people with the knowledge, tools, and confidence to engage with AI responsibly and advocate for its ethical use. Through a combination of peer-led learning and digital resources, participants will explore how AI impacts their lives, communities, and futures, while building practical skills to apply the technology in positive ways.

The program includes three core components:

- AI Unfiltered: What Gen Z Thinks mobilizes peer-led discussions in high schools and colleges to build AI literacy, surface youth concerns, and envision safe and equitable AI futures.

- The AI Vanguard: Changemaker Skills offers a series of virtual training sessions for up to 150 young leaders, equipping them with practical tools to drive safe, sustainable change in their communities using AI technologies.

- Future Forward: AI Playbook provides scalable digital resources designed to reach more than 2,500 young people nationwide with actionable insights on AI safety, ethics, and opportunity.

In its first year, this program will reach nearly 2,700 young people across digital and community-based activations, engaging more than 2,500 youth through DoSomething’s digital platform, 150 students through peer-led sessions in communities where Google is investing in economic development to support their data center investments, and training 20 youth leaders (ages 15–25) to amplify AI safety efforts locally and nationally.

“Gen Z is already engaging with AI every day, but they deserve the tools, support, and space to do so safely, thoughtfully, and confidently,” said Keely Quinn, Vice President of Programming & Impact at DoSomething. “Future Proof: Gen Z and AI creates opportunities for young people to ask questions, build real skills, and move from curiosity to action in ways that strengthen their communities and shape a more safe online future.”

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About DoSomething:

DoSomething is the leading digital hub for youth-centered impact and service with over 1 million active members and a 31-year legacy of mobilizing over 8 million young people in every U.S. area code and 189 countries to take action. We fuel young people to change the world. We specialize in transforming civically curious young people into civically committed leaders. Our actions and programs educate and equip young people, ages 13 to 25, to build solutions to the issues that matter most to them. DoSomething has registered 425,000 young people to vote since 2018 and awarded nearly $2 million in scholarships to young people committed to doing good in their communities since 2010.

About Google:

Google's mission is to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful. Through products and platforms like Search, Maps, Gmail, Android, Google Play, Google Cloud, Chrome and YouTube, Google plays a meaningful role in the daily lives of billions of people and has become one of the most widely-known companies in the world. Google is a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.

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