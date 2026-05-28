New Tool to Support Access to Public Library Storytimes Available Just in Time for Summer Learning

Island Readers & Writers (IRW) has launched the Maine Storytime Finder, a new online resource developed as part of an initiative to support early childhood literacy.

The mission of the Maine Storytime Finder is to connect families to free library programming, encouraging a positive culture of reading throughout Maine. The Finder allows users to search by location, age group, and date to find storytime opportunities at libraries across the state. At the time of the Finder’s launch, more than 50 libraries had already participated, with more than 100 recurring programs for babies and children of all ages. Additional libraries and events will be added on an ongoing basis.

The Maine Storytime Finder website is also set to become a future hub for free resources for families, such as IRW’s recently published Reading Together guide. Any questions about IRW or the Maine Storytime Finder may be directed to Kelsey Buckley at kbuckley@islandreadersandwriters.org.

Established in 2006, IRW is an educational nonprofit based in Southwest Harbor that brings book-based experiences—including author and illustrator visits—to its partner schools, offers professional development for educators, and hosts community programs.

This content was submitted by Island Readers & Writers (IRW). To submit a good news story to the Maine DOE, please fill out the good news submission form.