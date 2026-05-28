Mister Painter Group Expands Summer Exterior Painting Schedule for Fishers and Hamilton County Homeowners

Photo of Chad Young, owner of Mister Painter Group, and some of their team

Local painting contractor increases seasonal exterior painting availability as Central Indiana enters its peak summer painting window

FISHERS, IN, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mister Painter Group, a Fishers-based painting contractor serving Central Indiana since 2008, today announced expanded summer exterior painting availability for homeowners across Fishers, Hamilton County, and the greater Indianapolis area.

The seasonal scheduling push comes as Indiana enters its peak exterior painting window. Exterior painting in Central Indiana is highly weather-dependent, with cold spring temperatures, frequent rain, humidity, and early fall temperature drops all affecting proper paint application and curing. For many homeowners, the best window for exterior painting runs from early summer through early November.

Mister Painter Group’s summer exterior services include full exterior repainting, siding refinishing, trim and fascia painting, deck and fence staining, and detached structure painting. The company also provides interior painting, drywall installation and repair, carpentry, and bathroom remodeling services for homeowners throughout Fishers, Carmel, Noblesville, Westfield, and the surrounding Indianapolis suburbs.

“Indiana’s exterior painting season is shorter than many homeowners realize,” said owner Chad of Mister Painter Group. “We encourage homeowners to schedule exterior work earlier in the summer so there is enough time for proper preparation, application, and curing. Timing, prep work, and weather conditions all play a major role in how long an exterior finish lasts.”

Founded in 2008, Mister Painter Group has completed more than 3,000 projects across Greater Indianapolis. The company provides detailed written estimates and offers a satisfaction guarantee on its work.

Homeowners in Fishers and Hamilton County can request a free estimate by visiting the Mister Painter Group website or by calling 317-564-9600.

About Mister Painter Group

Mister Painter Group is a painting contractor based in Fishers, Indiana, serving homeowners across Hamilton County and the greater Indianapolis area since 2008. With more than 3,000 projects completed, the company specializes in interior painting, exterior painting, drywall installation and repair, carpentry, and bathroom remodeling. Mister Painter Group provides estimates and professional painting services for homeowners in Fishers, Carmel, Noblesville, Westfield, and surrounding Indianapolis suburbs.

For more information or to request a free estimate, visit https://misterpainter.net/ or call 317-564-9600.

Media Contact

Mister Painter Group

11 Municipal Drive, Suite 200

Fishers, IN 46038

United States

Phone: 317-564-9600

Email: cyoung@misterpainter.net

Website: https://misterpainter.net/

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