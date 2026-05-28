OmniWatch Now Covers 94% of FBI-Tracked Cybercrime—Including the Scams Most Banks Won’t Reimburse

OmniWatch offers modern digital protection for today's evolving threats.

OmniWatch expands insurance to cover 93.6% of FBI-tracked cybercrimes, offering protection up to $25,000 for scam-related losses with no deductible.

ID theft once meant someone opening a credit card in your name… Now it’s a convincing AI voice call that tricks your grandma into wiring her savings overseas. Protection has to evolve with the threat.” — Steven Gray, OmniWatch CEO

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OmniWatch, the modern identity, scam, and digital protection service, today announced the expansion of its scam reimbursement insurance and ransomware coverage to Standard plans, making comprehensive, deductible-free financial protection against the full spectrum of modern cybercrime accessible at every price point, with transparent pricing and no surprise rate hikes at renewal.The update is a direct response to one of the starkest disconnects in consumer financial protection: the gap between the crimes Americans are actually experiencing and the crimes their identity protection policies actually cover.“Identity theft used to mean someone opening a credit card in your name. Today it means a convincing AI-generated voice call that persuades your grandmother to wire her retirement savings overseas, or a ransomware attack that holds your family’s photos hostage for thousands of dollars. The definition of protection has to evolve with the threat, and we built OmniWatch to cover the world that actually exists.”— Steven Gray, CEO, OmniWatchTHE GAP BETWEEN WHAT CONSUMERS EXPECT AND WHAT POLICIES ACTUALLY COVERAccording to the FBI’s 2025 Internet Crime Report, Americans filed more than 768,000 cybercrime complaints in 2025, reporting total losses of $20.9 billion, a 26% increase in losses over the prior year. The average reported loss was $20,699.Yet most identity protection policies on the market today were designed around a far narrower definition of financial harm: data breaches and traditional identity theft, categories that represent a small fraction of what Americans are actually experiencing.Investment fraud accounted for $6.6 billion of those losses. Business email compromise added $2.8 billion. Tech support scams, romance fraud, and government impersonation schemes together cost Americans more than $2.5 billion. These are not edge cases; they are the dominant forms of cybercrime facing consumers today, and most insurance policies leave victims with no path to recovery.The problem is compounded by how these crimes work. When a victim is manipulated into voluntarily initiating a wire transfer or peer-to-peer payments—a category known as authorized push payment (APP) fraud—banks treat the transaction as authorized and decline to reimburse the loss. The consumer often bears the cost entirely.OmniWatch covers APP fraud where it occurs within 94% of the cybercrime categories filed with the FBI in 2025, including:■ Investment■ Lottery/Sweepstakes/Inheritance■ Business Email Compromise■ Identity Theft■ Tech/Customer Support■ Advanced Fee■ Personal Data Breach■ Extortion■ Confidence/Romance■ Ransomware■ Government Impersonation■ Non-Payment/Non-Delivery■ Overpayment■ Data Breach■ Malware■ Employment■ SIM Swap■ Credit Card/Check Fraud■ Botnet■ Real Estate■ Phishing/Spoofing■ CharityMost of these categories fall outside the scope of traditional identity theft policies. However, the entry-level OmniWatch plan includes coverage for the above, with up to $25,000 in scam insurance and $25,000 in ransomware coverage—which are both above the FBI’s $20,000 average loss figure, and more than double what most leading providers offer at any tier.THE HIDDEN COSTS OF CYBERCRIME MOST POLICIES DON’T TOUCHThe financial damage from a scam or identity theft incident rarely ends with the initial loss. Victims frequently face additional expenses that arrive weeks or months later—and that most policies never address.Legal fees to dispute fraudulent transactions or reclaim assets. Notary and documentation costs. Lost wages from the hours, days, or weeks required to contact financial institutions, file reports, complete paperwork, and restore accounts. These downstream costs can rival or exceed the original loss, falling entirely on the victim under most insurance arrangements.OmniWatch covers these costs explicitly with no deductible. Eligible subscribers can claim reimbursement for legal fees and lost wages incurred in the course of resolving a covered incident, which are typically excluded from competing policies entirely. Plans are priced accessibly, with annual pricing available at a discount. Plans are priced accessibly, with annual pricing available at a discount. Unlike services that offer reduced introductory rates before increasing prices at renewal, OmniWatch pricing is transparent and consistent from day one.WHEN IT MATTERS MOST: A REAL HUMAN IN YOUR CORNERFiling a fraud claim is not a simple process. It requires contacting multiple financial institutions, navigating government reporting systems, completing standardized forms under time pressure, and coordinating across agencies—all at the exact moment a victim is most overwhelmed and least equipped to manage it.OmniWatch subscribers have access to live identity theft recovery specialists who manage that process on their behalf. A specialist can contact a subscriber’s bank directly, file required reports, complete the paperwork, and coordinate the recovery process end to end—not as an automated support queue, but as a dedicated advocate with the tools and authority to act.“The moment after someone realizes they’ve been scammed is one of the most disorienting experiences imaginable. You’re not thinking clearly. You don’t know who to call or what to say. Having a real person pick up the phone, take over, and tell you ‘we’ve got this’ is not a feature. It is the product.”— Balazs Wellisch, CTO, OmniWatchAVAILABILITYThe expanded scam and ransomware coverage is effective immediately across all new and existing OmniWatch subscriptions. Current subscribers do not need to take any action to receive updated coverage. New subscribers can enroll at omniwatch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.