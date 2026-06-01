FOOT FUNGUS PREVENTING PEDICURES? DR. ANTIFUNGUS OFFERS PODIATRIST-FOUNDED SOLUTIONS FOR SANDAL SEASON FOOT CARE

As sandal season approaches, podiatrist-founded fungal care brand Dr. AntiFungus helps normalize treatment and restore confidence in bare feet

VENTURA COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With sandal season right around the corner, many are booking pedicures and preparing for open-toe shoes. But for millions dealing with toenail fungus, comfortably wearing sandals or flip-flops feels out of reach. Foot fungus and toenail fungus are among the most common nail conditions worldwide, yet stigma often prevents people from seeking treatment - or even stepping into a nail salon for a seasonal pedicure. Physician-founded fungal care brand Dr. AntiFungus, co-founded by husband-and-wife podiatrist duo Nasim Kalhor and Andrew Langroudi, is working to shift that narrative by addressing fungal infections directly, accessibly, and without shame.“At this time of year, patients often ask how to properly prepare their feet for sandals and salon visits,” says co-founder Dr. Nasim Kalhor, a board-certified podiatrist who commonly sees fungal infections in patients. “The key is treating the infection first, protecting the nailbed, and preventing reinfection.”Why foot fungus spikes during spring and summerWarmer weather, increased sweating, public pools, and open footwear can create ideal environments for fungal growth. Without early treatment, infections can worsen or spread, making prevention especially important before peak sandal season.Calling out fungus on its unhealthy cycle – and breaking itWhen it comes to fungus, a little goes a long way in disrupting clean, comfortable nails, toes, hands and feet. An incredibly common occurrence for adults and kids of all ages, from the gym to the pool to the nail salon, foot and hand fungus can be very contagious and hard to notice at first (redness, sore nailbeds, calluses, and yellowing nails are all possible signs). But it’s hard to get rid of, can be painful and is aesthetically embarrassing. With Dr. AntiFungus’ science-backed, powerful and confidence-boosting products, people can now stop fungal infection and reinfection with fun, innovative solutions.Dr. AntiFungus Press on Nails: Press-on nails have always been on the “no-no” list for avoiding fungal infection. Not anymore! With this ingenious hero product, infused with vitamin D and ingredients with antifungal properties, these press-on nails help treat and protect nails while keeping them stylish and beautiful.Hand & Foot Soak: The first physician-developed soaking solution that helps relieve common fungal irritations like itching, burning, and scaling. The soak is easy to use for both hand fungus and foot fungus, ensuring every crevice is being given the love and comfort it deserves.Hand & Foot Spray: For targeted relief and on-the-go protection, this podiatrist-formulated spray was tested to kill and stop the spread of fungus. It’s easy to use and dries in just minutes – no more greasy, messy, embarrassing creams.Mani-Pedi Care Kit: Designed to help protect against fungal spread during manicures and pedicures. Simply pour the solution into the water to help create a cleaner, worry-free salon experience, so you don’t have to sacrifice your mani-pedi routine.As open-toe season arrives, the message is simple: treating fungus is healthcare, not a source of embarrassment.To learn more about Dr. AntiFungus, visit them online and follow on and YouTube @DrAntiFungus.To purchase Dr. AntiFungus, visit their online boutique or Amazon.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Dr. AntiFungus and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

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