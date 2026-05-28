The Global Coalition for Animal Welfare launches India cage-free egg initiative with industry partners

GCAW one of the world’s largest animal welfare initiatives, launches new support to develop cage-free egg supply in India, working with Global Food Partners

This collaboration offers a structured approach to addressing these complex cage-free egg supply challenges in India and supports participating companies by enabling informed decision-making” — Dr Nathan Rhys Williams MRCVS

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Coalition for Animal Welfare (GCAW) , a corporate-led coalition which brings together leading food companies to collaborate on improving animal welfare across their supply chains, has today announced the launch of a new initiative to support the development of cage-free egg supply in India, working with local delivery partner, Global Food Partners.The initiative will support companies in implementing their cage-free egg commitments in India – the world’s second largest egg producer with an estimated 627 million hens (DAHD, 2025) – by addressing key market challenges, including fragmented supply, limited availability of certified cage-free production, and the need for greater alignment across buyers and stakeholders.Participating GCAW members include Compass Group, Elior Group and Sodexo. GCAW is keen to hear from additional companies with cage-free egg commitments in India who are interested in being involved in the initiative.The project will be delivered by GCAW in partnership with Global Food Partners (GFP), a Singapore-based consultancy that partners with leading egg farmers and food businesses across India and Asia to implement cage-free sourcing and production. GFP will act as the in-country technical partner, providing market insights, supplier mapping, and local stakeholder engagement support.A collaborative approach to advancing cage-free supplyThe initiative will take a pre-competitive, collaborative approach, focused on:• Mapping demand for cage-free eggs across participating companies;• Identifying and assessing existing and potential cage-free egg suppliers in India;• Engaging key stakeholders across industry, government, and civil society to support market development;• Developing a clear, practical roadmap to enable increased cage-free egg supply.By bringing together companies with shared commitments, the project aims to create greater visibility of demand and support more coordinated, scalable progress towards cage-free sourcing in India.Supporting progress towards cage-free commitmentsIndia is one of the world’s largest egg producers, yet commercial-scale cage-free production remains limited. Companies are increasingly seeking to transition their egg supply chains to cage-free production, but face structural barriers including cost, supply availability, and a lack of consistent standards and infrastructure.This initiative is designed to help address these challenges through a structured, evidence-based approach, enabling participating companies to make informed sourcing decisions and supporting the broader development of the cage-free egg sector in India. It will also generate valuable insights that can benefit the wider food industry as it transitions toward cage-free egg supply.QuotesDr Nathan Rhys Williams MRCVS, GCAW Secretariat:“Companies remain committed to making progress on cage-free sourcing, however, in markets such as India, progress depends on a clear understanding of supply, demand and feasibility. This collaboration offers a structured approach to addressing these complex cage-free egg supply challenges in India and supporting participating companies by enabling informed, strategic decision-making.”Elissa Lane, Chief Executive Officer, Global Food Partners:“We’re thrilled to partner with the Global Coalition for Animal Welfare to accelerate the adoption of cage-free eggs across its members’ supply chains. By leveraging Global Food Partners’ extensive network of producers, industry stakeholders, and deep technical expertise in India, we are uniquely positioned to help bridge supply and demand while supporting food industry leaders to achieve their cage-free goals. Through a range of traceability models and tailored market-specific solutions, this partnership will address common sourcing challenges, and create clear pathways to fulfilment. Ultimately we aim to enable businesses to achieve their sustainability commitments while advancing higher animal welfare standards across the region.”Participation and next stepsThe initiative is open to additional companies with cage-free egg commitments in India who are interested in participating in a collaborative, pre-competitive approach to addressing supply chain challenges.Companies interested in joining the project are encouraged to contact the GCAW Secretariat to learn more about participation and next steps.- Ends -• For more on the Global Coalition for Animal Welfare (GCAW) visit https://www.gc-animalwelfare.org/ • For more on Global Food Partners (GFP) visit https://globalfoodpartners.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.