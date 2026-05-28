One & Done Smart Bids to Launch Benefit Activation Engine for Unused Medicare Benefits

Launching end of June, the platform finds unused Medicare benefits, geo-matches local providers, and notifies enrollees throughout the year

We're just excited to see how this impacts health outcomes for seniors. ” — Matt Ingalls, Founder and CEO, One & Done Smart Bids

NEW YORK CITY , NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One & Done Smart Bids (AISmartBids), the New York-based HealthTech company behind the only platform delivering true all-in personalized Medicare pricing with automatic annual re-shopping without the need for annualized re-consent, today announced its next iteration: a benefit utilization activation engine launching at the end of June.In 2024, CMS finalized a rule requiring Medicare Advantage carriers to notify members of unused supplemental benefits mid-year. The rule was paused in September 2025 and fully rescinded in April 2026 after carriers reported they lacked the infrastructure to implement it at scale. The problem remains. Carriers receive roughly $86 billion annually in taxpayer funding for supplemental benefits, yet utilization is strikingly low. More than half of enrollees never use their dental or vision benefits, hearing benefits go unused by over 90% of enrollees, and roughly 70% of over-the-counter allowances go unspent each year. The core problem is awareness. Benefits exist on paper, but members do not know they have them.How the Platform Works Today:One & Done was built from the ground up as a consumer-facing platform with one purpose: true pricing clarity for the beneficiary. A senior pulls their own health records, and the platform instantly deciphers and converts them into a quotable format. It then goes directly to carrier-published plan documents filed with CMS, deciphers each policy at the benefit level, and calculates true 1 to 1 all-in cost for every category including dental, vision, and hearing based on actual usage. That architectural difference is why the same inputs produce different results, validated across 1.756 million real scenarios. The platform is live today, integrated with Medicare Blue Button 2.0, and architected to ingest live Epic-style clinical data, the real-time inputs the activation engine requires beyond Blue Button's lagged claims data.Launching End of June:The benefit activation engine builds on this foundation. By comparing what each plan covers against what an enrollee has actually used, it identifies unused benefits to date, pulls geo data to locate participating providers nearby, and delivers a personalized notification directly to the member. Not a generic reminder. A message would say something like: you have a free gym membership, here are the three closest participating locations to your home, here is the contact information and how to get started. The system is designed to run throughout the year, closing the awareness gap that plan documents alone never could.Why It Matters for Carriers:For Medicare Advantage carriers, the benefit activation engine creates a direct pathway to Medical Loss Ratio improvement. Preventative benefit utilization reduces downstream acute care costs through fewer preventable hospitalizations and emergency visits, while higher engagement supports retention.The platform minimizes the data it stores and protects it through a proprietary de-identification and multi-stage encryption process. All capabilities are patent pending.One & Done is seeking a founding carrier co-development partner to design the outcomes framework and co-publish results.Key Statistics:90.6% of Medicare enrollees are on the wrong plan, per AISmartBids analysis of 1.756 million real scenarios$3,193 average annual out-of-pocket overspend from plan misalignment alone, a figure the activation engine is expected to increase77% increase in agent revenue per client using the platform84% to 95% client retention improvementFull case study at aismartbids.com/case-studies/medicare-agent-revenue-growth-study.About One & Done Smart Bids:One & Done Smart Bids (AISmartBids) is a New York-based HealthTech and InsurTech company building the infrastructure layer for consumer-controlled commerce in regulated markets. Its patent-pending platform delivers true all-in personalized Medicare pricing based on actual enrollee utilization, with automatic annual re-shopping without re-consent. Founded in 2023 and built consumer-first, it serves seniors, Medicare agents, agencies, and enterprise call centers. Learn more at aismartbids.com.

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