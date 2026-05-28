Chattanooga’s Siskin Steel & Supply Company, Inc. Announces Expansion at Facility in Nashville, TN

The expansion adds 100,000 square feet to accommodate more steel and processing equipment.

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Siskin Steel & Supply Company, Inc., Chattanooga’s own and the southeast’s premier metal processing and service company, announces the expansion of one of its largest service centers in Nashville, TN, in response to the growing market demand.With an additional 100,000 square feet under one roof, this expansion will create a total of 200,000 square feet, add new CNC processing equipment, and create additional jobs. The Nashville facility will also serve as a hub for other branches in the area within the Reliance, Inc. Family of Companies.Siskin partnered with TU Parks, a Chattanooga-based contractor who oversaw the original building design in 1989. The new expansion will immediately add 10 jobs with additional positions to be added over the next 12-18 months as additional equipment is added.About Siskin:Siskin Steel & Supply Company, Inc. was founded in 1900 and is the southeast’s premier metal service center. They have facilities in Chattanooga, TN, Nashville, TN, Spartanburg, SC, Louisville, KY, and Morristown, TN. Siskin is a subsidiary of Reliance, Inc. the largest metals service center company in North America.

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