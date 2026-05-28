Andretti Fresh Kitchen Turns Up New Flavors for Summer Soccer Nights and Social Gatherings

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games Menu

New menu additions, shareable favorites, and elevated watch party experiences arrive just in time for summer soccer season.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This summer, Andretti Indoor Karting & Games is bringing even more energy beyond the race track with new menu additions, elevated social spaces, and watch party experiences designed for families, friends, corporate groups, and sports fans.Known for blending high speed thrills with immersive dining and entertainment, Andretti Fresh Kitchen continues expanding its food and beverage experience with bold new flavors, handcrafted cocktails, shareable favorites, and approachable premium dining designed to match the excitement throughout the venue.New featured menu items include:• Habanero Bacon Jam Burger: A bold smash burger layered with smoky bacon jam and sweet heat.• Chorizo Avocado Flatbread: Savory chorizo paired with fresh avocado and vibrant flavors on a crispy flatbread designed for sharing or enjoying solo.• Andretti Sampler: A crowd favorite combination of shareable appetizers perfect for celebrations, watch parties, and group gatherings.• Chocolate Cake: Rich, decadent, and the perfect finish after an action packed visit.Guests can now also enjoy Beer Buckets featuring import or domestic beers, the perfect way to celebrate victories on and off the track.Beginning June 11, Andretti locations nationwide will introduce a limited time menu inspired by the excitement of summer soccer season, bringing guests together for match watch parties, social gatherings, and high energy game nights. Additional featured offerings will include specialty chips and dips, signature drinks, and elevated game day favorites designed to create an immersive atmosphere for fans gathering to watch some of the world’s biggest matches.Designed around Andretti’s legendary legacy, the dining atmosphere celebrates a blend of racing excitement with elevated hospitality across multiple social environments throughout the venue.The main restaurant serves as a vibrant social hub at the center of the action, bringing together families, celebrations, race fans, and corporate groups in an energetic race inspired atmosphere.The Sky Bar in many of our locations delivers an elevated lounge experience featuring handcrafted cocktails, sports and race viewing, and panoramic views overlooking the excitement throughout the venue.Guests looking for a more relaxed social setting can enjoy Bowling Area Dining, offering lane side food and drinks perfect for friendly competition and group gatherings.The Main Bar anchors the energy of the venue with signature cocktails, beer buckets, oversized screens, and nonstop watch party excitement for races, soccer matches, and major sporting events.“Our goal was to create menu additions that are bold, shareable, and exciting while still approachable for guests,” said Nick Martorelli, Director of Food & Beverage at Andretti Indoor Karting & Games, including bold smash burger layered with smoky bacon jam and sweet heat to savory chorizo paired with fresh avocado and vibrant flavors on a crispy flatbread, shareable appetizers perfect for celebrations, watch parties, and group gatherings. Andretti Fresh Kitchen offers delicious, made from scratch options in an upscale dining atmosphere, paired with approachable mid-range pricing for guests to enjoy the full experience together.”“At Andretti, we want guests to feel like the experience goes far beyond the race track,” said Victoria Vilbrandt, Chief Marketing Officer of Andretti Indoor Karting & Games. “The food, the atmosphere, the competition, the social energy, it all comes together to create the kind of moments people talk about long after the night is over.”For more information, visit andrettikarting.com.About Andretti Indoor Karting & GamesAndretti Indoor Karting & Games is a premier entertainment destination featuring high speed electric superkarts, immersive attractions, arcade games, elevated dining, bars, and corporate event experiences across multiple U.S. locations. Built on a passion for racing and unforgettable experiences, Andretti delivers legendary fun for guests of all ages.

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