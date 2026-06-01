When Names Brook West as First Chief Revenue Officer to Lead Next Phase of Growth

Brook West, CRO, When

Veteran SaaS commercial leader joins the workforce transition platform as enterprise demand and category momentum accelerate

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Employee healthcare transitions platform When today announced the appointment of Brook West as Chief Revenue Officer, the first such role for the company. West joins the executive team to lead all revenue-generating functions, including sales, customer success, marketing, partnerships, and revenue operations, as the company scales to meet accelerating demand from Fortune 50 and Fortune 500 employers.

At a time when employee healthcare costs are rapidly rising and the workforce is changing, When partners with employers to manage healthcare transitions, supporting employees through job exits and Medicare eligibility while helping reduce benefits costs. The company has built an innovative, AI-driven health insurance marketplace that delivers a personalized coverage shopping experience and meaningful, documented savings for employers. Backed by 7Wire Ventures and ManchesterStory, When closed its Series A in December and is entering 2026 with a rapidly expanding enterprise customer base, deep distribution partnerships, and a category that is continuing to move sharply in its direction.

The appointment of a Chief Revenue Officer reflects When’s next phase of commercial scale. West will be responsible for building the go-to-market organization, growing and deepening relationships across employer, consultant, health plans, and other partner channels, and translating When’s product traction into durable, repeatable revenue growth.

“As When continues to grow, bringing Brook onto our executive team as our first Chief Revenue Officer is an exciting milestone for the company,” said Andy Hamilton, CEO and Co-Founder of When. “Brook brings an incredible track record of building and scaling high-performing sales organizations, but what stood out just as much to us is the kind of leader and teammate she is. We’re incredibly excited to have her join the team and confident she’ll play a major role in helping lead our next phase of growth.”

West brings more than two decades of experience scaling healthcare and SaaS revenue organizations through hypergrowth across healthcare and enterprise technology. With senior commercial leadership roles at Carrum Health, 98point6, Valant, and Fuze, she has repeatedly built and led high-performing commercial teams at venture-backed companies, partnered with top-tier institutional investors through multiple rounds of fundraising, and shaped go-to-market strategies that resulted in multiple companies expanding from early stage to category leadership.

“What drew me to When is the combination of a proven product, a market that continues to move in the company’s direction, and a team that is obsessed with customer outcomes,” said Brook West, Chief Revenue Officer at When. “The post-employment and individual health insurance market has been overlooked for years, and When is uniquely positioned to own it. I am excited to help build the commercial foundation that will scale the opportunity.”

West holds a BA in Linguistics and Russian from the University of Pittsburgh and is based in Seattle, Washington. She joins Andy Hamilton (CEO), Dan Wertheimer (CSO), Patrick Koeller (CTO), and Brett Cable (CFO) on When’s C-suite.

ABOUT WHEN

Founded by two neighbors who experienced layoffs, When is the first workforce transitions platform to help organizations and employees navigate healthcare & benefits changes. From early retirements and career pivots to involuntary exits, When reduces costs and provides critical support for both employers and their employees when it matters most. Since launching in 2024, the company has been used by over 6,000 companies, with over 1 million employees having access to the platform to navigate their benefits during a career transition. For more information, visit forwhen.com.

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