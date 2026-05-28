Myant Health Acquires Bresotec to Expand Cardiometabolic Assessment Capabilities Within the SKIIN™ Ecosystem

Acquisition strengthens Myant Health’s integrated cardiovascular and sleep health platform

With the addition of Bresotec, we are advancing SKIIN™ Myant Health’s medical screening portfolio into a cardiometabolic intelligence ecosystem” — Tony Chahine, CEO of Myant Health

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Myant Health today announced the acquisition of Bresotec , a leader in non-invasive sleep and respiratory monitoring technologiesBresotec Medical, is a Canadian start-up based in Toronto, Ontario, develops and commercializes technologies for the diagnosis and treatment of sleep disorders. Bresotec’s first product, BresoDxis a cordless, battery operated device that patients can use at home, in their own bed.The BresoDxtechnology was developed at Toronto Rehabilitation Institute of the University Health Network (UHN) by Dr. Geoff Fernie, Dr. Douglas Bradley and Dr. Hisham Alshaer. Originally founded by UHN and MaRS Innovation (Toronto Innovation Acceleration Partners) in 2012.BresoDx, is a FDA-cleared and Health Canada-licensed Level 3 sleep apnea assessment technology. The acquisition adds advanced sleep apnea assessment capabilities to the humanOS™ ecosystem, significantly expanding Myant Health’s integrated cardiometabolic screening and longitudinal monitoring platform.Sleep apnea represents one of the world’s largest and most underdiagnosed cardiometabolic health burdens, affecting an estimated 936 million people globally. Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is strongly linked to hypertension, atrial fibrillation, stroke, heart failure, obesity, insulin resistance, and type 2 diabetes, making sleep assessment an increasingly critical component of cardiovascular risk evaluation.The addition of Bresotec’s technology enhances Myant Health’s comprehensive cardiovascular assessment offering powered by the SKIIN™ textile computing platform.“Sleep apnea is no longer viewed as an isolated sleep disorder, — it is a foundational cardiometabolic risk factor that directly impacts cardiovascular outcomes. Integrating sleep assessment into our continuous monitoring platform allows us to deliver a more holistic understanding of patient health.”The acquisition supports Myant Health’s broader vision of delivering continuous, connected healthcare through integrated physiological monitoring and AI-driven analytics. Together, these capabilities create a comprehensive cardiovascular assessment designed to identify interconnected risk factors associated with stroke, coronary artery disease, heart failure, and sudden cardiac death.By integrating Bresotec’s sleep assessment technologies into the SKIIN™ ecosystem, Myant Health aims to enable earlier detection of cardiometabolic dysfunction, improve risk stratification, and support proactive and personalized interventions.Myant Health’s integrated assessment platform is designed for both primary prevention and high-risk cardiovascular populations, including individuals with obesity, diabetes, hypertension, atrial fibrillation, coronary artery disease, chronic kidney disease, and suspected sleep apnea.The combined solution leverages Myant’s Health Canada-approved SKIIN™ textile-based sensing technology to deliver a comfortable, home-based, mail-out service supported by AI-driven analysis, remote monitoring capabilities, and expert clinical interpretation.The acquisition further strengthens Myant Health’s position as a leader in connected cardiometabolic care and continuous physiological intelligence, expanding the scope of SKIIN™ as a scalable platform for preventative and personalized healthcare.About Myant Health ( https://myanthealth.com/ Myant Health is building the future of continuous healthcare through SKIIN™, an integrated physiological intelligence ecosystem designed to transform how chronic disease is detected, monitored, and managed by combining textile computing, wearable sensing, AI, and longitudinal health analytics. Myant Health enables proactive, personalized, and connected care experiences across cardiovascular, metabolic, respiratory, and sleep health

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