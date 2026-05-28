Park and Ride Lot in Augusta County to be Closed June 1 – 5

STAUNTON – The Park and Ride facility near the intersection of Route 1906 (Lodge Lane) and Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) in Augusta County is scheduled to be closed Monday, June 1, through Friday, June 5. The closure is for milling, paving and pavement marking as part of an expansion of the commuter lot.

The Park & Ride expansion adds 15 spaces to the facility, which currently accommodates 37 vehicles just off Interstate 81 at Verona. The expansion is part of a project to improve the nearby intersection of Route 612 and Route 901 (Mill Place Parkway).

In July 2025 the Virginia Department of Transportation awarded a $2.3 million contract to B&S Contracting Inc. of Staunton, Va., with a completion date of August 1, 2026.

All work is weather permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

For updated traffic alerts and travel information dial 511, visit the 511 Virginia website or download the mobile app.

The VDOT Customer Service Center operates 24/7 to help roadway users report potential hazards, make service requests or get information related to Virginia’s transportation network. Use its mobile friendly website or call 800-367-7623.

Find the VDOT Staunton District on Facebook and X and follow VDOT statewide social media accounts. News releases, travel tips and project updates are on the VDOT website.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.