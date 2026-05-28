IFOY Test Report: The Mobile Robot Company, J1600 self-driving pallet jack

J1600 IFOY Industrial Truck of the Year Finalist 2026 Emil Hauch Jensen CEO of The Mobile Robot Company showing the IFOY Test Certificate for the J1600 self-driving pallet jack IFOY AWARD Certificate for the J1600 self-driving pallet jack from The Mobile Robot Company

Experts from the International Intralogistics and Forklift Truck of the Year, the IFOY AWARD have finished assessment of the J1600 self-driving pallet jack.

A key feature of the J1600 is its simple implementation. The system requires no extensive IT integration and is operational immediately after delivery.” — IFOY Test Panel

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IFOY Test Report: The Mobile Robot Company J1600 self-driving pallet jackCategory: Industrial TruckThe J1600 had its first public appearance at the IFOY Audit. The Mobile Robot Company positions the innovation between a conventional electric pallet truck and an AMR. The J1600 can be operated manually and operates autonomously if required.The truck effortlessly transports loads of up to 1,600 kilograms from A to B, while the operator remains in control at all times. After a task is selected or created via the intuitive display, it must always be confirmed by pressing a button. The operator decides when to switch from manual to automatic operation. When the environment is safe, the vehicle operates autonomously.The vehicle navigates reliably using 3D LiDAR SLAM technology, supported by an industrial NVIDIA Jetson AI computer. This enables the system to generate three-dimensional maps and avoid obstacles in dynamic warehouse environments. The 3D camera scans and recognizes the environment up to 70 meters above the vehicle. No infrastructure modifications are required. Compared to traditional 2D systems, this provides a higher level of reliability and accuracy, especially in complex and changing situations.Safety is an integral part of the design. The J1600 features a multi-layer safety architecture with dual safety LiDARs (one on each side of the chassis), emergency stop functions, and certified components. This results in a 360-degree safety field and safe operation in environments where humans and machines work together. The safety zone is indicated by three blue light strips around the vehicle. Notably, this zone changes depending on the vehicle’s speed. At higher speeds, a larger safety zone is applied.A key feature of the J1600 is its simple implementation. The system requires no extensive IT integration and is operational immediately after delivery. Training time is around 30 minutes, and new drop-off locations can be added quickly and easily via an intuitive touchscreen: simply drive the truck to the desired point and tap “Save Location”. The number of drop-off locations is unlimited. Load pickup is always performed manually.The solution is practically scalable and features “teach-and-repeat” mapping as well as support for VDA 5050 and APIs.The J1600 continuously learns its environment and, if desired, returns to the starting point or drives autonomously to another defined destination.IFOY Test verdictThe J1600 addresses the growing need for flexible automation without the complexity and cost of large-scale automation projects. Its flexibility enables the automation of repetitive tasks while human intervention remains immediately available at any time. With this innovation, automation becomes child’s play and affordable.

The Mobile Robot Company - J1600 self-driving pallet jack

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.