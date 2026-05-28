Printed Word Reviews Expands Literary Coverage to Include Graphic Novels and Comics, Names Jessica Shih

Printed Word Reviews April 2025 issue Printed Word Reviews Ted Olczak, publisher of Printed Word Reviews Jessica Shih BookCAMP by Printed Word Reviews

GLEN RIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Printed Word Reviews , a leading independent voice in literary criticism and book reviews, today announced its official expansion into the rapidly growing world of Graphic Novels and Comics. Acknowledging the profound literary merit, diverse storytelling, and cultural impact of sequential art, the publication will begin features, reviews, and creator spotlights dedicated to the medium starting this season.To lead this exciting new venture, Printed Word Reviews has brought on Jessica Shih to serve as the official point of contact and lead editorial coordinator for the summer. In this role, Shih will spearhead the department's inaugural lineup, managing publisher relationships, coordinating review copies, and overseeing curatorial content for both mainstream and indie comic releases."Graphic novels and comics represent some of the most innovative and vital storytelling happening today," said Ted Olczak, Printed Word Reviews publisher. "Expanding our coverage to include sequential art allows us to celebrate a broader spectrum of literary achievement. We are thrilled to welcome Jessica Shih to our team this summer. Her dedication to analysis and her sharp eye make her the perfect person to assist in our expansion into this dynamic space."Publishers, independent creators, and publicists looking to submit graphic novels, comic books, or trade paperbacks for review consideration, or to schedule interviews, are encouraged to reach out directly to Jessica Shih at Comics@PrintedWordReviews.com.___About Printed Word ReviewsPrinted Word Reviews, https://printedwordreviews.com/ , is a trusted international print and digital publication dedicated to insightful, comprehensive, and honest literary criticism. Cultivating a community of avid readers, authors, and industry professionals, the outlet covers a diverse array of genres, ranging from contemporary fiction and memoirs to historical non-fiction and poetry. With a steadfast commitment to elevating exceptional storytelling, Printed Word Reviews highlights both best-selling masterpieces and hidden indie gems, serving as a vital bridge between brilliant authors and passionate readers. Printed Word Reviews is published monthly and registered with the U.S. ISSN Center at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. with the ISSN 3067-011X.About Jessica ShihJessica Shih is an emerging literary professional. Bringing a deep-seated passion for visual storytelling and editorial excellence, Shih joins Printed Word Reviews for the summer season to bridge the gap between comic creators and critical audiences. Known for her technical approach, Jessica serves as the primary liaison for publishers, independent writers, and illustrators during this high-profile genre expansion.Sponsorship Opportunities: For brands looking to connect with the publishing community, sponsorship opportunities are available. Please contact Jack Olczak at Jack@PrintedWordUniversity.com or Ted Olczak at Ted@PrintedWordReviews.com / (718) 938-4590.About BookCAMP:BookCAMP is an annual event dedicated to empowering the independent publishing community. By bringing together the best minds in marketing, distribution, and creative writing, BookCAMP helps authors and publishers navigate the evolving landscape of the modern book market.About Ted Olczak:Ted Olczak is the publisher of Printed Word Reviews magazine, runs the BookCAMP event. He manages the marketing for the Independent Press Award and the NYC Big Book Award. Olczak launched a quarterly magazine BookCAMP, which addresses authors and publishers' challenges of book publishing.Olczak is a career-long publishing professional with a Master's Degree in Marketing Management with a concentration in Book and Magazine Publishing from New York University.Olczak started in the 90's working with book & magazine publishing, and has personally worked with thousands of books, and hundreds of publishers and authors on how to position their book and create successful marketing plans including: Penguin Random House; Simon & Schuster; Readers Digest; Scholastic; Inner Traditions; Macmillan; St. Martin's Press; Weldon Owen; Workman; Chelsea Green; Abbeville (art books); American Express Publishing; Berrett-Koehler (Nonfiction); Charlesbridge (childrens); Chronicle Books; SOHO Publishing (Crime/Mystery); Candlewick (childrens); Dark Horse Comics; Harvard Business Press; Kensington Books (Young Adult/ Romance); Microcosm Publishing; New Harbinger (Psychology/Mental Health); North Atlantic Books (MBS/Cook/lifestyle); Sterling (Publishing arm of Barnes & Noble); Osprey (Military); Viz Media (Manga); etc.His experience includes Independent Book Publishers Association, Independent Press Award, NYC Big Book Award; BookCAMP magazine; Publishers Weekly; National Business/Lifestyle Magazines (FORTUNE, Money, Delta, United, and 14 others); helped New York Magazine create its sister visitor publication IN-New York Magazine; Publisher of NYC Weddingpages for four years, created playbill and newsstand products and later sold business; managed News Communications Tribco's newspaper sales department with over a dozen representatives. Forecasting, budgeting, excellent sales, marketing and event sales track history. Motivated by and interested in "the challenge" & building businesses to succeed.Olczak is a member of the Book Industry Study Group (BISG), which recommends standard for the publishing industry. Olczak sits on the Rights Committee and the Metadata Committee for BISG. https://www.bisg.org/member-directory/ted-ted-printed-word-reviews Printed Word Reviews is a partner member of The Alliance Independent Authors.

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