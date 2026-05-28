Jon Boyer of Blacksmith Appointed to Forbes Business Development Council

Blacksmith VP of Sales joins prestigious Forbes Council to share expertise on go-to-market strategy and the future of sales in AI-native software development.

I'm delighted to be part of a community investing in the development of the sales profession and to learn from an elite group of operators.” — Jon Boyer

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jon Boyer Appointed to Forbes Business Development Council Blacksmith, a developer infrastructure platform purpose-built for AI-native software development, today announced Jon Boyer, VP of Sales, has joined the Forbes Business Development Council, a prestigious community of senior-level sales and business development executives. The Council convenes leaders across all industries to collaborate and share insight into the latest trends, challenges, solutions and predictions for the future of business.Boyer was selected by a review committee based on his industry experience and track record of successfully impacting business growth, coupled with his personal and professional achievements. As a member of the Council, Boyer will regularly connect with other respected executives to offer his thoughts and perspectives on a range of topics on Forbes.com.Boyer has been a consistent voice on the evolution of the sales profession, using his platform to engage with engineering and business leaders on the growing intersection of AI and go-to-market strategy. From scaling global sales teams at Zapier to building enterprise business at Slack and Postman, he has developed a distinctive perspective on how high-growth technology companies can build repeatable, durable revenue motion in rapidly changing markets.Boyer’s career in enterprise technology began over 15 years ago, progressing through roles of increasing responsibility across sales, team leadership, and go-to-market strategy. He steadily climbed the ranks at organizations including Softchoice, Flipp, Slack, Postman, and Zapier, where he served as Head of Global Sales, before joining Blacksmith as VP of Sales in January 2026.Today, Boyer leads Blacksmith’s go-to-market motion, working with engineering leaders who are feeling the pressure of outdated CI infrastructure under AI workloads. Blacksmith is rebuilding continuous integration from the ground up—purpose-built compute for how code actually gets built, tested, and shipped when AI is writing it.“It is an honor to be a part of the Forbes Business Development Council and to join forces with an accomplished community of operators and business leaders. I’m delighted to be a part of a community that is genuinely investing in the development of the sales profession. My aim is to learn from an elite group of peers, exchange ideas on the challenges we’re all navigating, and share my perspective on building go-to-market motions that are fit for the age of AI,” said Jon Boyer, VP of Sales, Blacksmith.To learn more about Blacksmith, visit www.blacksmith.sh About Forbes CouncilsForbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit https://councils.forbes.com About BlacksmithBlacksmith is rebuilding CI from the ground up—purpose-built compute for how code actually gets built, tested, and shipped when AI is writing it. Blacksmith helps engineering teams achieve faster CI, lower infrastructure costs, and reliable pipelines that perform under AI workloads. For more information, visit www.blacksmith.sh Blacksmith Media Contact:Linda ZhouLinda@blacksmith.sh

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