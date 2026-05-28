Social Media Influencer Ninjacue Teams Up With Southern Steer Butcher As First Brand Ambassador

PALM HARBOR, FL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern Steer Butcher, the nostalgic neighborhood butcher with a modern shopping experience, has a new Brand Ambassador.Known for his tasty recipes and cooking videos on Facebook and Instagram, Jordan Hanger (@Ninjacue) has built a community of more than two million followers by keeping things real and approachable — sharing easy recipes, grilling tips, and flavor-packed ideas that anyone can make at home. His recipes and videos have been featured on shows like Good Morning America and The Drew Barrymore Show.The partnership came about through shared common values: a keen understanding that great food holds the power to bring people together, create social engagement opportunities, and create lifelong memories, something Jordan and Southern Steer Butcher celebrate with great conviction.“One of our core beliefs is that great food creates great experiences – and great experiences bring people together,” said Greg Snyder, Founder and CEO of Southern Steer Butcher. “Jordan’s values align perfectly with ours and our partnership demonstrates a shared commitment to celebrating culture, traditions, and hospitality with great food. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with him.”As Southern Steer Butcher’s first Brand Ambassador, Jordan is especially excited to showcase their premium selection of steak, chicken, pork, and fan-favorite vacuum-tumbled marinated products through the partnership. “I’ve always believed the best memories are made around great food, and that’s exactly why this partnership with Southern Steer [Butcher] feels like such a natural fit,” said Jordan. “Together we can help people create incredible meals at home they can actually be excited about!”In addition to partnering on content generation, recipes, and cooking videos, Southern Steer Butcher locations will also feature Ninjacue brand dry rubs – Honey Garlic Sriracha (great for a little sweet and heat), All Night Low & Slow (a smoky, savory blend for ribs, chicken, and brisket), and All Day Everyday (the perfect blend of salt, black pepper, and garlic).“We’re thrilled to inspire our guests to design their next great meal through co-created content with Jordan,” said Matthew Kenagy, Chief Marketing Officer of Southern Steer Butcher. “There are literally thousands of culinary creations to be had using our premium quality products. Our team members are called Culinary Consultants for a reason – we are all willing to help with recommendations on seasoning, preparation, cooking techniques, pairings, and more – our partnership with Jordan is a direct extension of that level of hospitality and service.”Co-created content will start appearing on Southern Steer Butcher social media accounts and their YouTube channel beginning in June, with Ninjacue seasonings and rubs available for purchase at Southern Steer locations across the country by the end of June.****About Southern Steer ButcherFounded in 2013, Southern Steer Butcher is a premium neighborhood butcher dedicated to blending traditional, consultative butcher services with a convenient and modern shopping experience for today’s consumers. Not only does Southern Steer Butcher provide quality cuts of meat, but stores also offer appetizers, sides, beverages, and snacks to provide complete meal solutions for families, culinary artists, and grill-masters alike. With a focus on superior guest service and a dedication to philanthropic endeavors through their Project 52 program, Southern Steer Butcher is committed to the betterment of the communities in which they operate. Partnering exclusively with franchisees, Southern Steer Butcher currently operates thirteen stores in Florida, Texas, Georgia, Colorado, Oklahoma, and Kentucky with plans to open new locations in Alabama, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Ohio, Tennessee, New Jersey, and Nevada soon. For more information, visit www.southernsteer.com . For franchise opportunities, visit www.southernsteerfranchise.com About Ninjacue:Jordan Hanger the founder of Ninjacue, built a brand from his love of grilling, smoking meat, and making food that people get excited to eat. What started as sharing fun recipes online turned into a full seasoning line featuring blends like All Day, an all-purpose rub, All Night, a sweet and smoky BBQ seasoning, and Honey Garlic Sriracha for people who like a little heat.Over the years, Jordan has built a community of more than 2 million followers by keeping things real and approachable — sharing easy recipes, grilling tips, and flavor-packed ideas that anyone can make at home. His recipes and videos have been featured on shows like Good Morning America and The Drew Barrymore Show and partnered with major brands like Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Sam’s Club, Heinz, and Walmart, bringing his backyard BBQ style to global audiences One of his biggest viral hits, the chopped Italian sandwich, became so popular it landed on the menu at Creators Kitchen for fans to order nationwide.When he’s not cooking, Jordan’s usually spending time with family, traveling, watching movies, or playing golf or Pickleball. For more information, visit www.Ninjacue.com or follow him @Ninjacue on your favorite social media platform.

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