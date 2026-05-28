Tariff Refund Agency Launches IEEPA Refund Platform to Help Importers Recover Tariffs and Access Advance Funding

Tariff Refund Agency - IEEPA Tariff Refund & Funding Platform

TRA helps importers and customs brokers simplify IEEPA tariff recovery with technology, organized workflows, and funding options.

TRA gives importers and customs brokers a streamlined platform built to bring structure, speed, and confidence to IEEPA tariff refund recovery.” — TRA Media Relations Team

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tariff Refund Agency (“TRA”) has launched its fully deployed, technology-driven platform focused on helping U.S. importers identify, organize, and pursue eligible IEEPA tariff refund opportunities.As thousands of importers continue to evaluate potential tariff refund claims, TRA is delivering a more efficient and structured way for businesses to navigate the process. The platform was created to help importers streamline intake, organize documentation, coordinate with customs brokers, review potential eligibility, and explore advance funding options for qualifying refund opportunities.IEEPA tariff refund recovery can be highly valuable, but the process is often complex. Importers may need to review entry data, customs broker records, ACE-related information, liquidation status, import documentation, tariff exposure, filing deadlines, and supporting materials. Without the right process, many businesses face delays, confusion, incomplete documentation, or missed opportunities.TRA was designed to solve that problem by bringing the refund recovery workflow into a centralized, technology-driven system.“Importers should not have to navigate this process through scattered emails, spreadsheets, and uncertainty,” said a spokesperson for Tariff Refund Agency. “TRA gives importers and customs brokers a streamlined platform built to bring structure, speed, and confidence to IEEPA tariff refund recovery.”Through the TRA platform, importers can submit key company and import information, including importer of record details, import countries, estimated import values, duties paid, customs broker information, entry volume, ACE-related information, and supporting documentation. The platform helps organize this information so refund opportunities can be reviewed and moved forward more efficiently.TRA’s deployed platform supports importer intake, eligibility review workflows, document collection, broker coordination, refund opportunity tracking, and funding evaluation. These tools are designed to improve communication, reduce administrative friction, and give importers a clearer path through the refund recovery process.Customs brokers also play a critical role in TRA’s ecosystem. Because brokers are often closest to an importer’s entry history, classification details, and records, TRA provides structured workflows and support tools that help brokers better assist their importer clients. This allows brokers to participate in IEEPA tariff recovery opportunities without having to build a full recovery operation internally.In addition to refund process support, Tariff Refund Agency provides access to advance funding options for eligible tariff refund opportunities. For importers waiting on refund processing timelines, advance funding may help unlock capital before a refund is ultimately received. These funds may support working capital, inventory purchases, supplier obligations, expansion initiatives, operational expenses, or other immediate business needs.“Many importers are sitting on potential refund opportunities that could represent meaningful capital for their business,” the spokesperson added. “TRA helps them identify the opportunity, organize the process, and, where eligible, explore funding options that may provide capital sooner.”Tariff Refund Agency is positioning itself as a leading technology platform for IEEPA tariff refund recovery by combining importer intake, broker coordination, documentation workflows, refund tracking, and advance funding access into one streamlined ecosystem.The company’s mission is to make tariff recovery more accessible, efficient, and scalable for importers and customs brokers across the United States.About Tariff Refund AgencyTariff Refund Agency (“TRA”) is a technology-driven tariff recovery platform focused on helping U.S. importers identify, organize, and pursue eligible IEEPA tariff refund opportunities. TRA provides importer intake workflows, eligibility review support, customs broker tools, documentation coordination, refund opportunity tracking, and advance funding options for eligible claims.

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