Influential Women Profiles: Jessica Muniz Advances Worker Safety and Operational Excellence Industrywide Leadership

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Project Safety Professional and Midwest Risk Management Leader Combines Safety Advocacy, Construction Expertise, and AI-Driven Innovation to Protect Workers and Strengthen Project OperationsCorpus Christi, Texas — Jessica Muniz is a seasoned Project Safety Professional whose career has been defined by a deep commitment to worker protection, operational excellence, and building safer, more informed work environments across complex industrial sectors. With extensive experience spanning environmental safety, construction management, risk mitigation, and project oversight, Jessica has established herself as a respected leader within industries where safety, communication, and strategic coordination are critical to success.Jessica is part of the original leadership team at Midwest Risk Management, a company she helped expand from a traditional risk and safety consulting operation into a full-scale construction and project management firm now integrating AI-enabled solutions into its service offerings. Throughout her career, she has worked across a wide range of industries and operational environments, including refineries, cryogenic plants, dredging operations, longshore and port work, and oil-field projects during the Eagle Ford Shale boom. Her ability to adapt to demanding, high-risk environments while maintaining a worker-focused mindset has become one of the defining characteristics of her professional reputation.At the center of Jessica’s work is a strong belief that safety extends far beyond regulatory compliance. She views safety as a culture built on trust, respect, communication, and education—one that requires meaningful engagement with frontline workers and skilled tradespeople. Much of that perspective was shaped by her grandfather, a longshoreman whose instinctive understanding of safety and jobsite awareness left a lasting impact on her from an early age.Jessica believes workers perform best when they feel respected, valued, and supported. As a result, she has dedicated much of her career to educating employees, increasing safety awareness, and helping workers understand that someone is actively advocating for their well-being on the jobsite. She believes effective safety leadership requires understanding the realities workers face daily while balancing production goals with safe operational practices.Her commitment to valuing people was also strongly influenced by an early internship at Walt Disney World, where she was introduced to the principle of RAVE: respect, appreciate, and value everyone. Jessica continues carrying that philosophy into every aspect of her leadership style, team interactions, and professional relationships. According to her, treating every individual with dignity and appreciation creates stronger teams, safer workplaces, and more effective collaboration.Jessica’s professional journey has also been shaped by resilience and determination during some of the most difficult moments of her life. In 2017, she was diagnosed with cancer, an experience that challenged her personally while also reinforcing her commitment to growth and perseverance. Rather than stepping away from her goals, Jessica chose to pursue her Bachelor of Applied Science Degree from Columbia Southern University while undergoing medical treatment.She viewed education as both motivation and purpose during a difficult chapter of her life, using academic progress to maintain focus and forward momentum. Jessica believes that perseverance continues to drive her professionally and personally, and she often describes her work as her “stamp on the future”—a lasting contribution designed to positively impact workers, businesses, and communities long after individual projects are completed.In addition to her Bachelor’s Degree, Jessica earned an Associate’s Degree in Occupational Safety and Health from Del Mar College and completed extensive OSHA-authorized outreach training along with numerous continuing education programs. She strongly believes lifelong learning is essential within industries that evolve rapidly through changing technologies, regulations, and operational demands.Jessica attributes much of her success to intentionally pursuing diverse experiences across multiple sectors and disciplines. By working in cryogenics, dredging, environmental safety, oil-field operations, construction management, and logistics, she developed a broad and practical understanding of how safety principles apply across different industries. She believes observing, listening, and absorbing knowledge from every opportunity has been invaluable throughout her career because lessons learned in one environment often become essential in another.One of the most meaningful pieces of career advice Jessica ever received was understanding that it is acceptable not to know everything. She believes asking questions, remaining open to learning, and refusing to be intimidated are critical to long-term professional growth. According to Jessica, true leadership involves curiosity, humility, and consistently taking pride in one’s work while striving to improve.Jessica also encourages young women entering safety, construction, and industrial fields to embrace challenges with confidence, resilience, and kindness. She advises women not to fold under pressure or underestimate their own value, even within industries that can still be heavily male-dominated. Instead, she encourages them to seek diverse experiences, pursue continuing education and certifications, and remain open to learning in every environment they enter.At the same time, Jessica emphasizes the importance of respecting skilled tradespeople and understanding the expertise workers bring to their crafts. She believes individuals without traditional educational backgrounds still possess extraordinary knowledge and abilities that society depends upon every day. That belief remains central to the way she approaches leadership, workforce education, and jobsite culture.Looking ahead, Jessica sees significant opportunity within the integration of AI-driven technologies into safety and risk management operations. She believes AI can help organizations improve efficiency, strengthen safety outcomes, and provide clients with more proactive and valuable solutions. She also sees continued opportunity for expanding services into construction management and project management while helping organizations better understand the strategic value of comprehensive safety programs.At the same time, Jessica acknowledges ongoing industry challenges, including regulatory rollbacks that have reduced environmental and safety-focused roles in some sectors and the difficulty of maintaining strong local professional relationships while working in highly travel-intensive industries.The values most important to Jessica—both professionally and personally—are respect, appreciation, safety, purpose, and advocacy for workers. She believes leadership is ultimately about serving others, creating safer environments, and building systems where people feel protected, supported, and valued.With more than a decade of experience in safety and construction management, Jessica Muniz continues helping shape safer industries, stronger organizations, and more informed workforces through her leadership, resilience, and unwavering commitment to protecting the people who keep critical industries moving forward.Learn More about Jessica Muniz:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Jessica-Muniz Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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