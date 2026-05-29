40-Year Brentwood Dental Institution Finds a Partner, Not a Buyer

About

Celebrity Branding, LLC helps entrepreneurs, experts, and business leaders close the Authority Gap™-the distance between how good you are and how clearly the market understands it. Founded by Dr. Catrise Austin-celebrity cosmetic dentist, nationally recognized brand spokesperson, and Jeopardy! clue- Celebrity Branding exists because the most talented experts are rarely the most visible ones. And visibility is what converts into media, clients, and revenue. The firm’s proprietary Fame Formula™ system helps high-level professionals get booked, featured, and paid through strategic positioning, media placement, and Authority Ecosystem™ development-a compounding combination of message clarity, media presence, and monetization. Clients land podcast interviews, national media features, speaking engagements, and brand partnerships. They stop being overlooked. They become the go-to authority in their space. Dr. Austin built her own authority from the ground up- working with clients including Cardi B, Anthony Anderson, and Olympic champion Claressa Shields, earning features in Entrepreneur Magazine, The Today Show, and The Dr. Oz Show, and partnering with global brands including Listerine, Colgate, and Sensodyne. She didn’t just build a methodology. She lived it first. Celebrity Branding, LLC-Authority isn’t accidental. It’s engineered.

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