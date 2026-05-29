40-Year Brentwood Dental Institution Finds a Partner, Not a Buyer

Dental Pitch Advisory & Brokerage guides a values-first transition- preserving 40 years of relationships, clinical independence, and legacy.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

This transaction is a great example of why cultural fit matters so much in dental M&A. We were proud to help identify a partner that aligned with those priorities.”
— Jason Brown, Dental Pitch Advisory​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ & Brokerage
BRENTWOOD , TN, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For nearly four decades, Cool Springs Laser Dentistry has been one of Middle Tennessee’s most distinctive dental practices- built on specialized care most dentists don’t offer and a patient philosophy most DSOs don’t preserve.

That reputation made the decision to partner with a dental support organization a high-stakes one.

Dr. Kellye Rice chose Tailwater Dental Partners.

The transaction was advised by Dental Pitch Advisory & Brokerage, with Managing Director Jason Brown representing Dr. Rice throughout the process.

A Practice Built on Specialization

Founded in 1986, Cool Springs Laser Dentistry has served Brentwood and Middle Tennessee for 38 years. Dr. Rice is one of approximately 250 dentists in the United States trained in NightLase® -a non-surgical laser therapy that reduces snoring without anesthesia or downtime. The practice also specializes in TMJ therapy and advanced laser dentistry, positioning it at the intersection of sleep health and comprehensive dental care.

That specialization doesn’t just differentiate the practice. It commands premium patient demand in a growing market.

Why Tailwater

For Dr. Rice, the decision wasn’t about finding the highest offer. It was about finding the right partner.

“If you are considering what is available for you in your transition and want someone on your side, Dental Pitch Brokerage and Jason Brown’s team will navigate every step, keeping your best interest at heart.”

Tailwater Dental Partners, headquartered in Nashville, is a people-first DSO that provides operational support and growth resources while preserving each practice’s clinical autonomy and identity. The cultural alignment-not just the deal terms-drove the decision.

“For Dr. Rice, the decision was not simply about finding a buyer. It was about finding the right partner-one that respected the practice’s legacy, clinical philosophy, team, and long-standing patient relationships” says Jason Brown, Managing Director, Dental Pitch Advisory and Brokerage.

A Signal to the Market

Specialty-focused practices-particularly those centered on sleep apnea, TMJ, and laser dentistry- are attracting growing interest from dental partnership organizations. Patients increasingly seek comprehensive, technology-driven care. DSOs increasingly want practices that can deliver it. For dentists evaluating similar transitions, this deal reflects a broader shift: the best partnerships aren’t won on price. They’re won on alignment.

About Cool Springs Laser Dentistry

Founded in 1986, Cool Springs Laser Dentistry is based in Brentwood, Tennessee, specializing in advanced laser dentistry, sleep apnea treatment, TMJ therapy, and comprehensive patient-centered care. Dr. Rice is among approximately 250 NightLase®-certified dentists in the United States.

About Tailwater Dental Partners

Tailwater Dental Partners is a Nashville-based DSO that partners with dentists to provide operational support, growth resources, and long-term wealth-building opportunities while preserving clinical autonomy and practice identity.

About Dental Pitch Advisory & Brokerage

Dental Pitch Advisory & Brokerage is a boutique, nationwide dental M&A firm helping practice owners sell for more money, on better terms, to the right buyer. With 168 combined years of experience across clinical dentistry, DSO transactions, finance, and legal structuring, the firm operates as a true seller’s advocate-preparation through closing. No retainer fees. No upfront costs. Compensated only upon a successful sale. Recognized by Dental Lifestyles Magazine as a top boutique dental brokerage and featured in AP News and Tampa Free Press.

Michelle Barrios
Dental Pitch Brokerage
+1 833-658-0118
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