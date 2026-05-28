Influential Women Spotlight: Teresa Guevara, Trade and Logistics Executive at Tradelink Synergy Group Worldwide Leader

LAREDO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advancing International Trade Through Inclusive Leadership, Strategic Growth, and Cross-Border Innovation While Championing Women in Global Commerce and Economic DevelopmentTeresa Guevara is Director at Tradelink Synergy Group and an accomplished international trade and logistics executive whose career has been built at the intersection of global commerce, economic development, and cross-border operations. With more than 11 years of experience in international trade and logistics, Teresa has become widely recognized for her ability to navigate complex global markets while fostering relationship-driven business growth throughout one of the most important trade corridors in North America.Based in Laredo, Texas, Teresa operates within a region that serves as a critical gateway for international commerce between the United States and Mexico. Her work focuses heavily on the automotive industry and supporting global market expansion, helping organizations strengthen operations, enter new markets, and successfully manage evolving supply chain demands within increasingly competitive international environments.Teresa’s professional journey began with a foundation in psychology, a discipline that continues to shape her leadership style and approach to global business relationships today. Recognizing the growing opportunities within international commerce, she later expanded her academic focus by pursuing a master’s degree in international business, combining behavioral insight with strategic business expertise. This unique educational background allows her to approach international trade not simply as logistics and transactions, but as a complex system driven by trust, negotiation, communication, leadership, and cultural understanding.Before fully dedicating herself to international commerce, Teresa spent six years working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency within the federal government. That experience ultimately brought her to Laredo and played a major role in shaping the direction of her career. Working in emergency management allowed Teresa to develop resilience, crisis management capabilities, and a deep commitment to public service—skills that later translated seamlessly into the fast-moving and high-pressure world of international trade and logistics.During her time with FEMA, Teresa was recognized by the emergency management community for her outstanding support during disaster response efforts related to Hurricane Katrina as well as Puerto Rico recovery efforts in 2018. Those experiences reinforced her belief in the importance of communication, coordination, adaptability, and decisive leadership under pressure. They also strengthened her understanding of how interconnected systems, infrastructure, and communities depend upon effective collaboration to function successfully during moments of crisis.Today, Teresa applies those same leadership principles to international commerce, where she has established herself as a strategic business leader focused on operational innovation, client development, and economic growth. She is particularly known for helping businesses enter global markets while building long-term partnerships that strengthen trade relationships throughout North America and Latin America.Throughout her career, Teresa has remained passionate about creating opportunities for women within the international trade and logistics industries. She notes that many sectors within global commerce remain overwhelmingly male-dominated, with some areas consisting of approximately 95 percent male representation. While she recognizes the challenges this environment can present, Teresa also sees tremendous opportunity to reshape the future of international trade through greater inclusion and diverse leadership perspectives.She credits much of her own professional growth to determination, resilience, and the mentorship of individuals who believed in her abilities, particularly her operations manager, Isidoro Russo, whose more than 30 years of industry experience provided invaluable guidance throughout her career. Through those experiences, Teresa developed a deeper appreciation for the strengths women bring to supply chains and global commerce, including collaboration, strategic risk assessment, adaptability, long-term thinking, and attention to detail.For Teresa, empowering women within international trade is not simply a matter of representation—it is an economic imperative. She believes women-owned businesses are helping drive international commerce while also contributing to stronger workplace environments, better wages, and more resilient economic systems. According to Teresa, international trade increasingly requires inclusive leadership capable of navigating rapidly evolving global markets with creativity, innovation, and cultural awareness.She advocates strongly for gender-responsive leadership throughout every level of the supply chain and believes bringing more women into international commerce is essential to changing the narrative of the industry. Teresa encourages young women entering the field to remain authentic, confident, and unapologetic about who they are, even when entering male-dominated environments traditionally.As she often notes, women bring different perspectives to leadership, communication, and strategic thinking, and those differences strengthen organizations rather than diminish them. Teresa believes authenticity itself can become a professional advantage, allowing women to challenge outdated industry norms while introducing more collaborative and innovative approaches to global business.One of Teresa’s greatest strengths as a leader is her ability to build meaningful relationships across cultures, industries, and international markets. Born in Spain, raised in Mexico, and later coming to the United States through marriage, Teresa’s multicultural background profoundly shapes the way she approaches communication, negotiation, and partnership development. She believes her international upbringing has given her a broader understanding of people, cultural dynamics, and relationship-driven leadership, all of which are essential in global commerce.Known for her collaborative leadership style and commitment to integrity, Teresa focuses on creating long-term partnerships that benefit businesses, communities, and the broader economic ecosystem connected to international trade. She sees herself not only as a business executive, but also as a catalyst for innovation, cultural exchange, and economic transformation.Outside of her professional work, Teresa remains deeply involved in nonprofit organizations and community outreach initiatives, particularly those supporting animals and children through efforts connected to Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Family also remains central to her life and values. She treasures time spent with her grandchildren and dogs, whom she considers an important part of her family, and much of her life outside work revolves around family, community involvement, and the people and causes closest to her heart.The values that guide Teresa both personally and professionally include resilience, authenticity, strategic thinking, collaboration, attention to detail, and a strong commitment to helping others succeed. Whether working within international supply chains, supporting economic development initiatives, mentoring future leaders, or advocating for greater inclusion within global commerce, Teresa remains focused on creating meaningful impact through leadership and connection.Through her continued work in international trade and logistics, Teresa Guevara is helping shape the future of global commerce while supporting businesses, strengthening communities, and opening doors for the next generation of women entering the international trade industry.Learn More about Teresa Guevara:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/teresa-guevara Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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