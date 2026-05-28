Children's Cancer Cause Awards Record 23 Scholarships to Cancer Survivors with Support from Hyundai Hope On Wheels

2026 Scholarship Recipients Krystyna, Sofia, Bryton, and Emily

College Scholars Program supports childhood cancer survivors pursuing higher education and leading advocacy projects nationwide

These scholarships help survivors pursue their goals while empowering them to become leaders and advocates in their communities and on campus.” — Steve Wosahla, CEO of Children’s Cancer Cause

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children's Cancer Cause today announced 23 recipients of its annual College Scholars Program, awarding academic scholarships to a record number of cancer survivors who are passionate about creating positive change. Thanks to a generous survivorship program grant from Hyundai Hope on Wheels, the 2026 class marks the largest cohort in the program’s history, representing both organizations’ strong investment in survivors and belief in their bright futures.

Since launching in 2018, the Children’s Cancer Cause College Scholars Program has awarded 91 scholarships to childhood and adolescent cancer survivors nationwide, providing financial support, leadership development opportunities, and advocacy mentorship. Each scholar designs and completes a community impact project related to cancer advocacy and awareness.

“I want to thank Children’s Cancer Cause and Hyundai Hope on Wheels for believing in my journey and believing in me,” said Kaleolani Ilac, a childhood brain tumor survivor studying political science at UCLA with dreams of improving healthcare policy. For his scholarship volunteer project, Kaleolani is planning to host an advocacy workshop in his hometown to help other young survivors find their voice and speak up for change.

Other 2026 recipients have planned projects around survivorship research, creative storytelling initiatives, awareness campaigns, peer support groups, community bone marrow drives, and more. A core goal of the program is to foster a new generation of young leaders with experience in cancer advocacy and activism. College Scholars Alumni have gone on to become medical students studying pediatric oncology, clinical trial researchers, and candidates for local public office.

“Childhood cancer survivors face unique long-term challenges that extend far beyond treatment, including financial, medical, educational, and psychosocial impacts,” said Steve Wosahla, Chief Executive Officer of Children’s Cancer Cause, a national advocacy nonprofit founded in 1999 to champion policies and programs that improve the lives of children with cancer and the nation’s 521,000 childhood cancer survivors.

“These scholarships help survivors pursue their goals while empowering them to become leaders and advocates in their communities and on campus,” said Wosahla. “We are grateful to our partners at Hyundai Hope on Wheels for sharing in our mission and amplifying these stories of courage and perseverance.”

Hyundai Hope on Wheels is a nonprofit organization supported by Hyundai Motor America and its more than 855 U.S. dealers. Hyundai Hope on Wheels has committed more than $300 million to pediatric cancer research, survivorship, and family support since 1998.

"Hyundai Hope on Wheels is committed to advancing research, supporting families, and standing alongside the greater healthcare community in the fight against childhood cancer," said John Guastaferro, Executive Director of Hyundai Hope on Wheels. "As part of our dedication to survivorship, we are honored to support Children’s Cancer Cause and the Class of 2026 College Scholars. May your journey in education open doors to a lifetime of possibilities. Congratulations!"

Support from Hyundai Hope on Wheels has also enabled Children’s Cancer Cause to address the multitude of lifetime survivor needs. The organization has expanded its survivorship resources for young adults, including educational tools and self-guided courses available through ChildhoodCancerSurvivorship.org. These resources help survivors navigate long-term follow-up care, late effects, mental health, and the transition into adulthood.

Learn more about the 2026 recipients of the College Scholars Program and their planned volunteer projects at childrenscancercause.org/scholars.

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Children’s Cancer Cause is a leading national advocacy organization dedicated to creating a brighter future for children with cancer, survivors, and their families. For more than 25 years, the nonprofit has promoted policies and programs that aim to accelerate the development of safer, more effective cancer therapies for children and better address the unique needs and lifelong health challenges experienced by childhood cancer survivors and their families.

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