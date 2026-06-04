Stop Relying on Equipment, Eric Williams's Newly Released Pickleball Guide Focuses on Strategy Over Gear

Your Paddle Isn’t the Problem: Eric Williams Releases Refreshing Take on Pickleball Improvement

Timeless Tips For Playing Better Pickleball & Having More Fun

I've been receiving pickleball tips and training from Eric weekly for over a year. [...] He has shown a great deal of patience [...]. My game has definitely improved with his help and encouragement.” — Donna

SAN MARCOS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PPR-certified pickleball coach and tournament medalist Eric Williams has released his book Don't Blame It on the Paddle : 10 Timeless Tips For Playing Better Pickleball & Having More Fun. This fun yet empowering guide helps players at all levels reinvent their approach on the court and improve their game at a fundamental level. With expert insight and a dose of humor, the book shifts the focus from expensive gear to what really matters: strategy and mindset.Don't Blame It on the Paddle is a timely guide for enthusiasts and professionals alike, as pickleball gains momentum across the United States. The author shifts the focus away from expensive equipment and debunks common misconceptions about the sport. Drawing on years of real-world experience, the book explains why players who overexert themselves on the court are not necessarily playing better. Through a strategic yet comprehensive framework, the book shares 10 simple tips that players of all ages and skill levels can use to make smarter decisions on the court and consistently execute their vision with ease. Offering a fun and immersive reading experience, the book strips away the jargon and focuses on the fundamental elements that make a good game: fast decision-making, staying balanced, moving efficiently, controlling rallies, and more. Prioritizing enjoyment and long-term development over intensity and ego, the new guide offers a sustainable roadmap for success in pickleball.Eric Williams is a PPR-certified coach and competitive tournament medalist with a strong focus on community building and effective communication. Over the years, he has mentored recreational players, helping them improve their game through smart strategy and gentle guidance. He founded Paddle Up Picks, his own pickleball community in San Marcos, California. What began with just a few players has grown into a thriving community, thanks to Eric's passion for the sport, where players are welcome to develop their skills in a positive environment.Before venturing into pickleball, Eric was a corporate leader at high-profile firms. Driven by his passion for teaching and supporting budding players, he made the full-time transition to pickleball and never looked back. Today, he coaches a diverse team of players while continually developing new concepts to educate the public.Eric Williams is available for interviews.

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