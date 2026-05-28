Influential Women Features G. D'Anne Hancock-Weise: Professor Emeritus, Author, and Criminal Justice Reform Advocate

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advocating for Evidence-Based Approaches to Addiction, Sentencing Reform, and Greater Understanding Within the Criminal Justice SystemG. D’Anne Hancock-Weise is Professor Emeritus of Finance at the University of Missouri–St. Louis, where she spent more than three decades building a respected academic career centered on finance research, higher education, and student mentorship. Over the course of her 33-year tenure with the University of Missouri system, Dr. Hancock-Weise became known for her expertise in financial derivative instruments, her rigorous analytical approach, and her commitment to helping students develop critical thinking and research skills.Today, however, her professional focus has evolved dramatically. Following her retirement in 2020, Dr. Hancock-Weise redirected her efforts toward criminal justice reform, concentrating specifically on the human and systemic consequences of criminalizing addiction and the broader effects of sentencing practices within the American legal system. Her advocacy work emerged from deeply personal experiences involving her son and ultimately led her to author The Criminalization of Addiction: The Case of US vs Gary Scott Hancock, a book that combines personal narrative, legal examination, and policy analysis to advocate for more compassionate, evidence-based approaches to addiction and criminal justice reform.Dr. Hancock-Weise’s academic foundation began with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business from Colorado State University. She later earned an MBA, followed by another Master’s Degree with an emphasis in Economics and ultimately a Ph.D. in Finance from the University of New Orleans. Her academic career included appointments at Loyola University New Orleans and the University of Missouri system, where she spent the majority of her professional life conducting research and teaching finance at the university level.Throughout her career, Dr. Hancock-Weise viewed academia as both an intellectual pursuit and a pathway to independence. She attributes much of her success to a strong desire for self-reliance that developed early in life. Recognizing how financial dependence could limit personal freedom and decision-making, she became determined to create a life where she would always have the ability to support herself independently and pursue meaningful work on her own terms.That determination became a defining force during her twenties and ultimately motivated her decision to pursue a Ph.D. and an academic career. For Dr. Hancock-Weise, academia offered the ideal combination of intellectual independence, research opportunities, and long-term stability. It allowed her to cultivate expertise within her field while maintaining the freedom to shape her own professional path.One of the most influential pieces of advice she received came from her mother, who told her never to become dependent on another person because dependence limits freedom of choice. Dr. Hancock-Weise credits that philosophy with shaping many of her decisions throughout both her personal and professional life.As someone who spent decades in higher education, Dr. Hancock-Weise also encourages young women considering academia to fully understand the true nature of doctoral programs before pursuing them. She emphasizes that a Ph.D. is fundamentally a research degree rather than a teaching degree. While many people associate becoming a professor primarily with classroom instruction, doctoral education is centered on conducting original research, solving complex problems, and contributing specialized knowledge to a particular discipline.According to Dr. Hancock-Weise, individuals pursuing doctoral studies should genuinely enjoy research and analytical inquiry. She believes those whose primary passion lies in teaching may ultimately find greater fulfillment in educational programs focused specifically on pedagogy and instructional methods. In her own case, all of her doctoral training was rooted in finance research rather than formal teacher preparation. Like many professors, she was trained first as a specialist and researcher, with teaching functioning as an important but secondary component of the profession.While her first career was devoted to finance and academia, Dr. Hancock-Weise now describes herself as being engaged in what she considers a second professional chapter. That transition began after her son was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for a crime she believes he could not have committed. The experience fundamentally altered both her personal life and professional priorities.Following her retirement from the University of Missouri system in 2020, Dr. Hancock-Weise relocated to Pensacola, Florida, where she began dedicating her work to criminal justice reform and addiction policy advocacy. Through her writing, public engagement, and affiliations with reform organizations, she seeks to raise awareness about the systemic issues she believes contribute to unjust outcomes within the legal system.One of the central issues Dr. Hancock-Weise highlights is the widespread misunderstanding of addiction. She argues that many laws and policies continue treating substance use primarily as a criminal issue rather than as a public health matter. In her view, this misunderstanding shapes sentencing practices, prosecution strategies, and public attitudes in ways that often intensify harm rather than promote recovery or rehabilitation.Dr. Hancock-Weise believes meaningful reform will require a broader societal shift in how addiction is understood. Rather than viewing addiction as a moral failing or solely a criminal issue, she advocates recognizing it as a complex health condition that requires evidence-based treatment, compassion, and policy solutions rooted in research and human dignity. Without that shift in perspective, she believes lasting reform within the criminal justice system will remain difficult to achieve.The values most important to Dr. Hancock-Weise throughout both her academic and advocacy careers are independence, persistence, self-reliance, and an unwavering commitment to justice. She believes these principles have guided her through professional transitions, personal challenges, and the pursuit of meaningful impact.Now based in Pensacola, Dr. Hancock-Weise continues her advocacy work through organizations including Prison Policy Initiative and The First Network while remaining active as a writer, researcher, and public voice for reform. Outside of her advocacy efforts, she enjoys oil painting and reading, pursuits that reflect the same thoughtfulness and independence that have defined her professional life.Through both her decades in academia and her current work in criminal justice reform, Dr. G. D’Anne Weise’s journey reflects a lifelong dedication to education, independence, and the pursuit of a more equitable and compassionate society.Learn More about Dr. G. D’Anne Hancock Weise:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/gdanne-weise Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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