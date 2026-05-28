Versatile Credit Integrates Snap Finance’s Bank-Sponsored Loan Program into its Credit Platform for Retailers

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Expanded partnership strengthens a comprehensive, 50-state financing solution to help merchants serve more customers and drive sales across the credit spectrum

MECHANICSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Versatile Credit (“Versatile”), a pioneer and leading provider of innovative consumer financing solutions that empower businesses to strategically integrate credit into their operations, today announced the integration of Snap Finance ’s bank-sponsored loan program into their platform. Snap drives business growth for retailers by expanding financial access for customers with less-than-perfect credit.Versatile and Snap Finance have partnered for nearly a decade to bring Snap’s lease-to-own and retail installment contract financing options to thousands of merchants across industries such as furniture, electronics, and jewelry. Together, they help customers who may not qualify for traditional prime credit obtain the financing they need. With the addition of Snap Finance’s bank-sponsored loan program, retailers can now offer a comprehensive, 50-state solution for credit-challenged customers, including options in states where lease-to-own is not available.Versatile has spent two decades at the forefront of consumer financing, consistently transforming how businesses utilize credit as a powerful engine for strategic growth across the United States. Versatile’s omnichannel platform is designed to provide merchants with the essential tools to seamlessly manage their credit programs, enhance the customer journey, and offer financing options that are matched to their customer base and business needs. This is all facilitated by a single, seamless credit application that guides customers through prime, near-prime, and subprime options, alongside unified transaction processing for all approved financing.Snap Finance is a financial technology platform and an industry leader in accessible financing solutions. The newly integrated program consists of an unsecured installment loan issued by Snap Finance’s bank partner and serviced by Snap. Designed with transparency and flexibility in mind, the program offers approvals up to $5,000 in financing and terms up to 18 months, with no cancellation or late fees, clear, upfront disclosures, and several repayment options. Customers can manage their loan and payments seamlessly through Snap’s Loan Manager mobile app while benefiting from features such as early payoff options to help them save on finance charges and credit bureau reporting to help build their credit over time.This new addition to Versatile’s financing ecosystem gives retailers a new option for their shoppers.“We are very excited to integrate Snap Finance’s bank-sponsored loan program into our platform, giving merchants another great option to connect their customers with the financing they need to complete their purchase,” said Vicki Turjan, President of Versatile Credit. “Snap Finance excels at servicing a critical segment of the consumer base, which is an important component of a merchant’s comprehensive credit strategy. By offering more choices, and leveraging Snap's proven understanding of these customers, we are providing the tools and support to create a great experience that will ultimately help merchants build and strengthen customer relationships.”“Versatile Credit has been a valued partner for the past 10 years, and we’re excited to expand that relationship by bringing our bank-sponsored loan program to their platform,” said Snap Finance CEO Ted Saunders. “Versatile’s technology simplifies the financing journey, helping consumers easily explore options and apply with confidence — and enabling merchants to convert more customers. Together, we provide retailers with a complete, end-to-end solution that drives sales and improves the customer experience.”This integration reinforces how Versatile’s technology helps merchants build a truly comprehensive and resilient credit strategy. The platform is designed to drive applications and approvals for customers, wherever and however they choose to shop — in-store, online, or beyond. By providing merchants with a wide array of tools and financing options for customers and staff alike, Versatile reduces the complexity of managing a multi-lender credit strategy, allowing staff to focus on the customer and creating an exceptional shopping experience.For further details about Versatile Credit and its partnership with Snap Finance, please visit www.versatilecredit.com About Versatile CreditVersatile offers a comprehensive consumer financing platform that empowers businesses to develop a credit strategy aligned with how they operate – wherever and however they engage with customers. By integrating financing seamlessly into existing workflows, Versatile enables businesses to optimize their credit programs, expand customer access to financing, and enhance the consumer experience. Versatile has led the evolution of consumer credit optimization for 20 years, working alongside partners to identify challenges and opportunities, and developing innovative solutions that help businesses build smarter, more strategic credit programs that drive more applications, approvals, and sales.About Snap FinanceSnap Financeis a technology-driven provider of flexible financing solutions designed to help consumers and businesses thrive. Since 2012, Snap has used advanced data science and proprietary risk modeling to view each consumer through a more holistic lens, helping more people get the things they need while empowering retailers to grow. Snap’s expanding ecosystem of products and services, including lease-to-own, loan solutions, and the Seen™-branded line of credit cards, promotes transparency, responsible credit use, and long-term financial confidence. For more information, visit snapfinance.com.

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