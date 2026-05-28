Đurić Confers with Wang Yi: An Important Week for Serbia–China Relations

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Marko Đurić stated today in New York, during a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi, that this week is of exceptional importance for relations between the two countries and will provide a strong impetus to the further strengthening of the Serbia–China partnership and its historic upward trajectory.

Đurić assessed that the meeting with the head of Chinese diplomacy was taking place at an important moment, during the implementation of the first official state visit of the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić to China, expressing confidence that the visit would provide strong momentum for the further strengthening of friendship and comprehensive cooperation between

the two countries. As he noted, as many as 35 different documents were signed or announced during the visit, while new investments were agreed upon that will accelerate Serbia’s development and modernization.

He emphasized that Serbia remains firmly committed to the further advancement of its partnership relations with friendly China.

The Serbian Foreign Minister thanked China for its principled position regarding Kosovo and Metohija, stressing that Serbia would continue to consistently support the key interests of the People’s Republic of China.

He also pointed to the successful cooperation between the two countries at the multilateral level, emphasizing that Serbia remains committed to its further deepening in the spirit of traditionally close and friendly relations.

Speaking about economic cooperation, Đurić assessed that it continues to develop dynamically through the implementation of numerous major infrastructure projects and investments, particularly highlighting the engagement of Chinese companies in the construction of transport infrastructure.

Reflecting on his visit to China at the end of 2024, Đurić extended an invitation to Minister Wang to visit Serbia in the coming period.