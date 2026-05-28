Warrior Restoration Recently Volunteered At the Coweta County Special Olympics

WarriorRestoration

NEWNAN, GA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Warrior Restoration recently participated as a volunteer group at the Coweta County Special Olympics, supporting an event that brought together athletes of all abilities for a day focused on inclusion, competition, and community engagement. The event was held at Drake Stadium at Newnan High School and included more than 350 athletes representing 26 schools and programs, along with adult participants from Coweta and Heard counties.The Special Olympics event featured four levels of participation, including young athletes, junior, senior, and masters divisions, allowing individuals across age groups to compete in a structured and supportive environment. With over 500 volunteers assisting throughout the day, the event emphasized accessibility and equal opportunity while creating a space for participants to engage, compete, and enjoy the experience.Warrior Restoration contributed volunteer support as part of its ongoing community involvement efforts. Known for providing water & fire damage restoration in Newnan, GA , the company continues to engage in local initiatives that extend beyond its core restoration services. Their participation reflects a commitment to supporting the communities they serve through hands-on involvement and outreach efforts.The primary goal of the event was to create an inclusive environment where athletes of all skill levels could participate in organized competition while building confidence and enjoying shared experiences. Community participation from volunteers and organizations played a key role in maintaining the structure and success of the event.For more information about the event or Warrior Restoration’s restoration services, contact their office at (770) 670-4270.About Warrior Restoration: Warrior Restoration provides residential and commercial restoration services, including water damage, fire and smoke damage, and environmental remediation. The company focuses on rapid response, safety, and structured restoration processes.

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