ProStar Plumbing & Heating Delivers Expert Home Comfort Services Across Calgary for 30 Years

Calgary's ProStar Plumbing & Heating offers 24/7 plumbing, furnace, AC, sewer & water heater services with flat-rate pricing since 1996.

Our business is built on reliability. We provide upfront pricing, honest plumbing repair, and dependable HVAC services to give local families absolute peace of mind whenever they need us.” — Brian McDermott

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProStar Plumbing & Heating, a family-owned and operated company serving Calgary since 1996, continues to be the region's most trusted name for complete home comfort solutions. With nearly 30 years of experience, ProStar offers end-to-end plumbing, heating, cooling, and sewer services — all backed by flat-rate pricing, zero overtime charges, and industry-leading warranties.One Call. Every Problem Solved.Calgary homeowners no longer need to juggle multiple contractors for different home systems. ProStar handles it all under one roof — from a dripping faucet to a full furnace replacement — with certified technicians who show up on time, diagnose accurately, and fix it right the first time.The company's no-overtime-charges policy means customers pay the same rate at midnight as they do at noon. Whether it's a burst pipe on a holiday or an AC breakdown on the hottest day of summer, ProStar delivers consistent, professional service with transparent flat-rate quotes before any work begins.24/7 Emergency Plumbing You Can Count OnPlumbing emergencies are unpredictable. ProStar’s emergency plumbers in Calgary are available around the clock, 365 days a year. With fast response times, honest pricing, and zero hidden fees, you can count on the ProStar guarantee.Beyond emergencies, ProStar’s comprehensive plumbing services cover:Water Leak Detection & Repair — Advanced diagnostics to locate hidden leaks fast, preventing structural damage and mold. Poly-B Pipe Replacement — Copper or PEX upgrades that restore home insurability and eliminate aging pipe risks.Gas Line Leak Detection & Repair — Critical safety services performed by certified, experienced technicians. Sump Pump Services — Reliable basement flood protection through installation, repair, and maintenance.Water Softeners & Filtration — Whole-home water quality solutions designed for Calgary's high-mineral water.Water Heaters — Traditional and TanklessProStar specializes in both conventional hot water tanks and modern tankless water heater installation in Calgary. Tankless systems deliver endless hot water on demand while cutting energy costs significantly. All water heater installations come with extended warranty options for long-term peace of mind.Sewer & Drain — Fast, Lasting SolutionsProStar's sewer and drain services include drain cleaning and hydro jetting, sewer camera inspections, and both sewer line repair and full sewer line replacement — all backed by a 1–5 year warranty.Heating, Cooling & Air QualityCalgary winters demand a furnace you can trust. ProStar offers furnace installation, furnace repair, and furnace maintenance with coverage warranties up to 12 years. For homeowners seeking energy-efficient alternatives, ProStar also provides heat pump installation and repair.Come summer, ProStar's AC installation and AC repair and maintenance services keep Calgary homes cool and comfortable. Rounding out the full home comfort offering, ProStar's indoor air quality solutions — including duct cleaning and air purification — ensure the air inside every home is as clean as possible.Flexible Financing AvailableProStar understands that unexpected repairs strain any budget. That's why the company offers easy financing options with low- or no-interest programs and zero down payment — so no Calgary family is left without heat, hot water, or a working plumbing system.Serving Calgary and Surrounding CommunitiesProStar proudly serves Calgary, Bearspaw, Springbank, Crowfoot, and West Hills. To schedule service or request a free quote, call 403-250-7232 or visit prostarplumbing.ca.

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