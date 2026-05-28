CoreView and Cyber Vigilance help the HALO Trust secure Microsoft 365 operations across 36 countries

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The world’s largest humanitarian mine clearance organisation adopts CoreView to maintain centralised control and security, reduce IT overheads and reduce waste

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CoreView , the leading Microsoft 365 governance and security platform, has helped the HALO Trust - the world’s largest humanitarian mine clearance organisation – secure its global M365 operations, with implementation support from Microsoft partner Cyber Vigilance. The deployment spans HALO’s programmes across 36 countries and territories, including its operations in Ukraine. HALO employs more than 8,000 staff, with high volumes of temporary and in-country personnel operating in some of the world’s most challenging environments.The organisation required a Microsoft 365 management solution capable of handling complex, high-velocity identity lifecycle processes while empowering local teams to operate independently without compromising centralised governance.“The expansion of our underlying Microsoft licensed estate is a core component of HALO’s technology strategy. Deploying CoreView technology has allowed us to delegate responsibility, whilst maintaining full control and improving visibility,” said Dan Dickinson, Global Director of Information Systems, The HALO Trust. “We had CoreView operational within weeks and deployed into our Ukrainian operations soon after, adding real value in very challenging conditions.”Manual user lifecycle management was a significant issue for HALO, with the constant movement of temporary staff across programmes creating IT overheads. This also raised the risk of delayed account de-provisioning, a critical security exposure in any organisation with sensitive operational data.CoreView’s automation capabilities streamlined HALO’s processes, ensuring user accounts are created, updated, and removed accurately and promptly. The reduction in manual IT intervention freed central IT resources for higher-value activity, strengthening HALO’s security by eliminating the risk of orphaned or over-permissioned accounts persisting beyond their operational need.Without granular visibility into how Microsoft 365 licences were being allocated and used across its global estate, HALO faced the risk of overprovisioning. CoreView’s advanced reporting gave full visibility into license utilisation, enabling it to eliminate unnecessary spend.One of HALO’s core requirements was the ability to delegate administrative capability to in-country teams, enabling local responsiveness without creating ungoverned access or configuration risk. CoreView’s delegation model allowed HALO to define precisely what each local administrator could do, maintaining full visibility and audit capability centrally while giving field teams the autonomy they needed to operate effectively. This architecture proved particularly valuable in HALO’s Ukrainian operations.The deployment was delivered by Cyber Vigilance, a specialist Microsoft 365 security and governance partner. Cyber Vigilance worked with HALO’s technical teams throughout the implementation, from initial commercial scoping through to deployment and training, with CoreView operational within weeks of project commencement.“The HALO Trust operates in environments where most enterprise IT assumptions simply do not hold - high staff turnover, remote in-country teams, active conflict zones,” said Andrea Sivieri, Chief Product and Technology Officer, CoreView. “This deployment demonstrates that with the right operational layer in place, organisations can maintain genuine central control without sacrificing the local autonomy that field operations depend on.”“CoreView’s platform provides the governance, resilience and insight to secure Halo Trust’s business critical Microsoft 365 environment at scale. We’re proud to have worked together to help the Halo Trust secure its systems to enable vital humanitarian work around the world,” added Toby Butler, CRO, Cyber Vigilance.ENDSAbout CoreView‍CoreView delivers cyber resilience that treats Microsoft 365 as the uniquely critical and sensitive environment it is. Whether operating multiple tenants with on-premises environments or consolidating to a single tenant, CoreView provides enterprise-grade cyber resilience, simplifies and automates M365 administration, and identifies wasted spend in your tenant. CoreView empowers over 4,000 organizations - including some of the world’s largest Microsoft tenants - to secure, consolidate, and manage complex Microsoft 365 environments. https://www.coreview.com/ About Cyber VigilanceCyber Vigilance is a trusted cyber security managed services and solutions provider aiming to mitigate and reduce the risks of modern day cyber attacks. Cyber Vigilance covers the vital components of any effective cyber security strategy — endpoints, email, people, web, network, cloud, and data — to ensure your protection is aligned to and addresses all the potential attacker entry points. Cyber Vigilance was born out of the technical excellence of our co-founders who wanted to allow businesses of all sizes to have access to the same level of skills and technology that enterprises have. https://www.cybervigilance.uk/ About The HALO TrustThe HALO Trust is the world’s largest humanitarian mine clearance organisation, saving lives and restoring communities threatened by landmines, cluster bombs, stockpiles of small arms, and improvised explosive devices. Founded in Afghanistan in 1988, HALO now employs more than 8,000 staff across programmes in 36 countries and territories. For more information visit www.halotrust.org

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