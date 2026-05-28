Petcover Germany Launches New Dog Liability Insurance Cover From Just €56.25 Per Year

Pet Insurance for Every Animal

Petcover Germany has launched its new standalone Dog Liability Insurance product, helping dog owners protect themselves against unexpected third-party claims.

GERMANY, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Petcover Germany has announced the launch of its new standalone Dog Liability Insurance product, helping dog owners protect themselves against unexpected third-party claims and damages.

Starting from as little as €56.25 per year, the new product provides up to €3,000,000 liability protection, offering affordable peace of mind for dog owners across Germany.

Dog liability insurance can help cover costs if a dog causes injury to another person, damages property, or is involved in an incident that leads to legal or compensation claims. With growing awareness around responsible pet ownership in Germany, Petcover aims to provide simple, flexible and accessible protection for dog owners.

The launch forms part of Petcover Germany’s continued expansion within the German pet insurance market, where the business already provides cover for dogs, cats, horses and exotic pets.

Edward Parish, General Manager of Petcover Germany, said:

“Dogs are an important part of the family, but unexpected accidents can happen at any time. Our new standalone dog liability product has been designed to provide affordable protection and peace of mind for dog owners across Germany.

We understand that customers are looking for straightforward cover, competitive pricing and the reassurance that support is there when needed. Starting from just €56.25 per year, we believe this product offers excellent value for responsible dog owners.”

Petcover Germany’s new dog liability insurance product has been designed to offer:

Cover from just €56.25 per year

Up to €3,000,000 liability protection

Simple online quote journey

Flexible cover options

Fast and straightforward application process

Petcover Germany encourages dog owners to review their existing protection and consider whether liability cover is appropriate for their circumstances.

Dog owners can obtain a quote online in as little as 30 seconds by visiting:

🌐 www.petcover.de

Or by calling the Petcover Germany team directly on:

📞 0800 85 03 505

About Petcover Germany

Petcover Germany is part of the global Petcover Group, supporting pet owners across multiple international markets. Petcover provides insurance solutions for dogs, cats, horses and exotic pets, helping customers protect against unexpected veterinary and liability costs.

Petcover Germany

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