USU Wins kubus IT as a New Customer for IT Service Management and Knowledge Management

MOEGLINGEN, GERMANY, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- USU has won kubus IT eGbR as another strategically significant new customer in the areas of IT Service Management (ITSM) and Knowledge Management (KM).kubus IT is one of three key IT service providers within the AOK network. With approximately 700 employees, kubus IT is responsible for IT operations for nearly 17,000 AOK end users in the German federal states of Saxony, Thuringia and Bavaria.AOK IT Service Providers Rely on USU Solutionskubus IT has already been a long-standing USU customer in the areas of IT Monitoring (ITM) and IT Asset Management (ITAM).The other two AOK IT service providers, ITSCare and GKV Informatik, also use USU’s comprehensive solution portfolio and have therefore been long-standing customers for ITSM, KM, ITM and ITAM.As part of its holistic product strategy, kubus IT also opted for the USU ITSM and KM solutions, which are already successfully deployed at ITSCare and GKV Informatik.The decision to select USU as the implementation partner followed an approximately nine-month tendering and evaluation process, from which USU emerged as the winner. The contract was signed at the end of April and has a term of five years.As part of the replacement of the existing system, rapid implementation is planned, with a go-live scheduled between the end of 2026 and the first quarter of 2027.USU Strengthens Its Position as a Leading Technology PartnerWith this major project, USU further strengthens its market position in the highly regulated healthcare sector and underscores its expertise in complex transformation projects involving critical IT infrastructures. The expanded collaboration confirms that USU has established itself as a key technology partner for AOK IT service providers.Andreas Dahm-Griess, Managing Director of kubus IT eGbR, on the partnership with USU: “USU convinced us with its best practice solution. By implementing USU Service Management, we are replacing our previously highly customized application. At the same time, we are driving the standardization of systems within the AOK network, strengthening our technological future-readiness and realizing synergy effects. Our ambition is to take on a pioneering role in this process.”Dr. Benjamin Strehl, CEO of USU, adds: “We are proud that, with kubus IT, we have now gained all three IT service providers within the AOK network as comprehensive USU customers. The fact that these organizations have chosen our solutions and expertise confirms our approach: We combine technology, consulting and best practices to deliver measurable added value to our customers through our solutions. In this strategically important project as well, our guiding principle ‘empowered by understanding’ was a fundamental prerequisite for realizing a future-proof, high-performance IT service management landscape together with kubus IT.”This press release is available at https://www.usu.com/en/news About USUAs a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer service management, USU helps customers optimize IT resources in the cloud and AI era. Organizations worldwide rely on USU to modernize their IT infrastructure, minimize cloud costs and enhance service excellence.USU technologies provide comprehensive transparency and control over hybrid IT environments—from on-premises data centers to cloud-based services and hardware assets. Additionally, USU's AI-powered platform serves as a central knowledge base, delivering consistent information across all communication channels and customer services.More information: https://www.usu.com/en/

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