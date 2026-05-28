How Two Founders Built a 350+ Project Global Design Studio From Kolkata to New York in 10 Years

A two-person team from Kolkata's Sector V grew into a globally recognized UI UX studio serving international airlines, SaaS platforms, and healthcare companies.

KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2015, Prabhash Choudhary and Sneh Sagar were two founders working out of Kolkata, India, with a shared belief that good UX was not something only companies in San Francisco or London could offer the world. They started Design Studio UI UX with no external investors, no outsourcing model, and no plan beyond doing thoughtful design work for clients who needed it.A decade later, they lead a 50-member studio with 350+ completed projects across 30 industries — serving clients in the United States, United Kingdom, South Korea, France, and across India. The studio holds a 4.9-star rating on Clutch and Trustpilot, 4.8 on DesignRush and GoodFirms, and has built a community of over 30,000 designers worldwide.The Beginning: A Bet on Quality Over GeographyWhen Design Studio UI UX launched, serious global clients hired design agencies from the US or Western Europe. Kolkata was not on that map. The founders decided the best argument against that assumption was the work itself."We never tried to compete on price. That was a conscious decision from the start. If you compete on price, you attract clients who are thinking about price — and those are not the clients who value design enough to let it do its job. We wanted to attract people who understood what good UX was worth."— Prabhash Choudhary, Co-Founder & CEO, Design Studio UI UXThe early years were spent building a portfolio rigorous enough to make geography irrelevant. By 2018, the studio had crossed 50 completed projects and began receiving inbound inquiries from international clients for the first time.Domain Depth as Competitive AdvantageThe studio's second chapter was defined by vertical expertise — particularly in SaaS, healthcare technology, and B2B enterprise products. A SaaS dashboard built by a team that has designed 30 others carries fundamentally different UX instincts than one built by generalists. Accumulated knowledge of how different users interact with complex interfaces became one of the studio's least easily replicated assets."At some point we realised that the depth we had built in certain categories was genuinely rare. We had seen patterns across dozens of SaaS products — where users got confused, where they dropped off, what made a dashboard feel clear versus overwhelming. That kind of knowledge is not something you can read in a UX textbook."— Sneh Sagar, Co-Founder, Design Studio UI UXThe client list grew to include Pretaa , a US-based behavioral analytics platform for addiction treatment centers; SmartMoving, a SaaS product for the moving industry; and GreenPal, a US lawn care marketplace. In each case, the deciding factor was the depth and specificity of the team's UX thinking, not the location of their office.The International Chapter: Korean Air and Ibis HotelsWhen Design Studio UI UX completed a UI UX project for Korean Air, one of Asia's largest international carriers - it marked something beyond a major client win. It demonstrated that a studio founded in Kolkata could operate credibly at the level of global enterprises with complex, multi-market digital products. Ibis Hotels, under the Accor group, brought a similar challenge: designing for a global audience across different cultural contexts and device ecosystems."The work we delivered for those clients was the same work we had always done. The difference was the scale of the problem."- Prabhash Choudhary, Co-Founder, Design Studio UI UXIndia-based work grew in parallel with the Halmari Tea e-commerce redesign, design work for ITC, and projects spanning premium consumer brands to enterprise corporations , reflecting a studio that deliberately avoided being defined by a single market.Opening New York: The Studio's Second HomeAs American companies grew to represent a larger share of the project pipeline, a US presence became practical. The New York office in Springfield Gardens now serves as the client-facing base for US clients across SaaS, healthtech, and enterprise categories, while design and development continue through the Kolkata team, which remains the larger and more senior operation."Kolkata has extraordinary design talent. The problem was never the quality of designers here, it was that the world was not yet looking here for design work. We hope that what we have built is a small part of changing that." - Sneh Sagar, Co-Founder, Design Studio UI UXTen Years in Numbers350+ completed projects across North America, Europe, South Asia, and East Asia. 30+ industries served. 50+ team members. 4.9 on Clutch and Trustpilot. 4.8 on DesignRush and GoodFirms. 5+ industry awards. A global design community of 30,000+ across Dribbble, Behance, and LinkedIn. Studios like Design Studio UI UX are demonstrating that serious design work - the kind trusted by airlines, healthcare platforms, and global consumer brands — does not require a postcode in San Francisco or London.About Design Studio UI UXDesign Studio UI UX is a UI UX design agency founded in 2015 by Prabhash Choudhary and Sneh Sagar. Headquartered in Kolkata, India, with US operations across New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, and Austin, the studio has completed 350+ projects across 30+ industries for clients in India, the United States, the United Kingdom, South Korea, France, and beyond. The studio specialises in UX research, SaaS platform design, mobile app design, website redesign, ecommerce UX, branding, and UX audits. It holds a 4.9 rating on Clutch and Trustpilot, and 4.8 on DesignRush and GoodFirms.

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