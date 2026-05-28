International Black Heritage Month (IBHM) Honors Nigeria, Haiti and Black Heritage Across Continents (June, 2026)

International Black Heritage Month 2026 promotional image International Black Heritage Month 2026 promotional image IBHM Logo

Launched in June 2021, IBHM is the only awareness month connecting 5 defining global Black heritage milestones across the USA, Europe, Africa, & the Caribbean.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Black Heritage Month (IBHM) announces Africana nations Nigeria and Haiti as the honorees for IBHM 2026.

June is International Black Heritage Month (IBHM), and is created to honor Africana nations and connect five defining GLOBAL BLACK HERITAGE milestones observed across multiple continents during June:

Portugal Day / June 10 / Portugal / Lusophone

Youth Day / June 16 / South Africa / Leadership

Juneteenth / June 19 / USA / Liberation

Windrush Day / June 22 / United Kingdom / Contribution

Keti Koti / June 30 / Netherlands / Emancipation

AFRICANA NATIONS HONORED:

In addition to the 5 defining Global Black Heritage milestones, IBHM annually honors Africana nations and spotlights the global impact of one nation from the African continent and one from the Afro-Diaspora whose influence has shaped global culture, creativity, and history.

For 2026, IBHM honors Africana Nations:

Nigeria — recognizing its extraordinary global influence across music, fashion, literature, film, technology, spirituality, and youth culture. From Afrobeats and artists such as Burna Boy becoming a worldwide force to Nollywood growing into one of the world’s largest film industries, Nigeria continues to expand modern African culture and amplify its influence on a global scale.

Haiti — honoring the first independent Black republic in world history and the nation whose revolution reshaped global conversations around freedom, liberation, resistance, and human dignity. Haiti’s influence continues to echo through art, music, spirituality, language, and Black identity worldwide, as trailblazers such as Wyclef-Jean continue to make a global impact.

Featured in Forbes and thereisadayforthat.com, IBHM was created to expand how people see, understand, and connect with the world by moving beyond narrow, one-country historical narratives toward a more connected global understanding of Black heritage and the global cultural influence.

“Black heritage is not confined to one country, one language, or one experience — it is one of the most influential cultural forces in the world,” says IBHM Founder Bruce Reynolds. “IBHM exists to highlight and connect those stories globally through education, celebration, and unity across all people via music, creativity, storytelling, and future generations.”

From June 1st 2026, the new IBHM content will be available on internationalblackheritagemonth.com, which serves as the official hub and website for curated content surrounding the 2026 honored Africana nations, Nigeria and Haiti, and their global impact. Plus, content about the 5 defining Global Black Heritage milestones: Portugal Day, Youth Day, Juneteenth, Windrush Day, and Keti Koti.

NEW FOR 2026:

THE IBHM JUNE 2026 CALENDAR

A new interactive online calendar enabling global audiences to discover events, artists, books, films, history, and cultural contributions each day throughout June.

THE OFFICIAL GLOBAL IBHM SPOTIFY PLAYLIST

As part of this year’s celebrations, on June 1st, the IBHM's specially curated official 2026 Spotify playlist will go live, featuring diverse sounds and rhythms by artists of African descent — and artists globally influenced by Black music and culture. The playlist spans Afrobeats, House, Hip-Hop, Gospel, Jazz, Dancehall, Soul, Reggae, and Afro-Latin rhythms reflecting the vast global influence of African heritage across generations and borders.

THE IBHM 2026 CHANGEMAKER LIST

The official IBHM Changemaker List will be released on June 15th, recognizing changemakers and trailblazers who have driven positive change, progress, and a better future. Previous IBHM Changemakers include Rihanna, Meghan Markle, Trevor Noah, MacKenzie Scott, Quincy Jones, Berry Gordy, Shonda Rhimes, Shelley Zalis, Steven Bartlett, Mellody Hobson, Kelsey Grammer, Angelica Nwandu, Paula Cardoso, and Linett Kamala.

GLOBAL INVITATION

IBHM invites media outlets, schools, universities, libraries, museums, embassies, brands, creators, cultural organizations, streaming platforms, and communities worldwide to participate throughout June by visiting www.internationalblackheritagemonth.com and sharing stories, music, books, films, and cultural creator content connected to the continent of Africa and the global Afro-Diaspora.



ABOUT INTERNATIONAL BLACK HERITAGE MONTH (IBHM)

International Black Heritage Month (IBHM), launched in 2021 and held each June, was created to honor and connect five defining global Black heritage milestones spanning Portugal, South Africa, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. Through culture, education, music, storytelling, and global engagement, IBHM champions cultural awareness, celebration, and unity for all people.

For media interviews, partnerships, playlists, educational resources, and participation opportunities, visit: internationalblackheritagemonth.com email: info@internationalblackheritagemonth.com

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