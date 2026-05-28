Gas Turbine Services Industry Trends, Share, Demand, and Forecast Through 2031

Gas turbine service market is projected to reach $32.1 billion by 2031 driven by power generation demand.

Increasing gas-fired power plants and industrial modernization fuel global gas turbine service market growth.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the global gas turbine service market size was valued at $19.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $32.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031. The increasing demand for power generation, rising industrialization, expansion of oil & gas infrastructure, and growing adoption of gas-fired power systems are major factors driving the growth of the gas turbine service market globally.Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17508 Gas turbine play a vital role in power generation and industrial operations by converting natural gas or liquid fuels into mechanical energy, which is then transformed into electrical energy. These systems are widely used across industries such as power generation, oil & gas, marine transportation, chemicals, and manufacturing. Continuous utilization of gas turbines in demanding operational environments results in wear and tear of critical components, increasing the need for maintenance, repair, spare parts replacement, and overhaul services.The growing focus on operational efficiency, emission reduction, and energy reliability is encouraging industries worldwide to invest heavily in gas turbine maintenance and lifecycle management solutions. As industrial facilities and power plants continue modernizing infrastructure, the demand for gas turbine service solutions is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period.Rising Demand for Power Generation Fueling the Gas Turbine Service MarketThe increasing global demand for electricity is one of the major factors accelerating the growth of the gas turbine service market. Rapid urbanization, industrial expansion, and population growth are significantly increasing electricity consumption across developed and developing economies.Governments and utility providers are investing in gas-fired power generation systems due to their high efficiency, lower emissions, and operational flexibility compared to conventional coal-based power plants. Gas turbines are widely adopted for combined-cycle power plants, backup power generation, and distributed energy systems because they offer reliable and cost-effective electricity production.As gas turbines operate continuously in high-temperature and high-pressure conditions, regular servicing becomes essential to ensure operational reliability and prevent system failures. Maintenance services help improve turbine performance, reduce downtime, extend equipment lifespan, and optimize fuel efficiency.The growing modernization of aging thermal power plants is also contributing to increased demand for advanced gas turbine services. Many countries are upgrading power infrastructure to meet stricter environmental regulations and improve overall energy efficiency, creating substantial growth opportunities for service providers.Expansion of Oil & Gas Industry Supporting Market GrowthThe oil & gas industry remains one of the key end users driving the gas turbine service market. Gas turbines are extensively utilized in upstream, midstream, and downstream operations for mechanical drive applications, electricity generation, and compression systems.Increasing exploration and production activities, expansion of liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure , and rising investments in offshore projects are boosting demand for gas turbine systems and associated maintenance services. Continuous operation in harsh environments makes servicing and replacement of turbine components essential for maintaining productivity and operational safety.The growing global production of natural gas is another major factor supporting market expansion. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), natural gas production reached record levels in recent years, driven by increasing energy demand and expanding industrial applications.Natural gas-fired turbines are gaining popularity because they produce lower carbon emissions compared to coal and oil-based power systems. Industries are increasingly transitioning toward cleaner fuel technologies to comply with environmental regulations and sustainability goals, further increasing the need for gas turbine maintenance and repair services.Industrialization and Infrastructure Development Driving DemandRapid industrialization and infrastructure development across emerging economies are creating favorable conditions for the growth of the gas turbine service market. Developing countries such as China, India, Brazil, and several Southeast Asian nations are witnessing strong demand for electricity and industrial energy solutions.Heavy manufacturing industries, including chemicals, metals, cement, mining, and automotive sectors, rely heavily on gas turbines for efficient power generation and industrial operations. As these industries expand production capacities, the demand for turbine servicing and operational support continues to rise.Modern industrial facilities require uninterrupted power supply and reliable equipment performance to maintain productivity and reduce operational losses. Gas turbine service providers offer preventive maintenance, predictive diagnostics, and performance optimization solutions that help industries minimize downtime and improve operational efficiency.In addition, increasing investments in marine transportation and shipping infrastructure are supporting the adoption of gas turbine technologies. Marine vessels and offshore installations use gas turbines for propulsion and onboard power generation, further driving the demand for maintenance and repair services.Environmental Regulations Encouraging Gas-Fired Power SystemsStringent environmental regulations aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions are positively impacting the gas turbine service market. Governments worldwide are encouraging industries and utilities to adopt cleaner and more energy-efficient power generation technologies.Gas-fired power plants emit lower levels of carbon dioxide, sulfur dioxide, and particulate matter compared to traditional coal-fired plants. As countries focus on transitioning toward cleaner energy sources, gas turbines are becoming a preferred solution for balancing energy reliability and environmental sustainability.The increasing closure of older coal-based power plants and the integration of renewable energy systems are further supporting demand for gas turbine infrastructure. Gas turbines provide flexible power generation capabilities that complement renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power.However, the growing adoption of alternative renewable energy technologies may pose challenges for long-term market growth. Solar, wind, hydroelectric, and battery storage systems are becoming increasingly competitive due to declining costs and strong government support for clean energy initiatives.Despite these challenges, the demand for gas turbine services is expected to remain strong as existing turbine infrastructure requires continuous servicing, upgrades, and lifecycle management.Heavy-Duty Gas Turbines Dominate the MarketBased on turbine type, the heavy-duty segment accounted for more than half of the global gas turbine service market share in 2021. Heavy-duty gas turbines are widely used in large-scale power generation applications due to their high output capacity, operational efficiency, and long service life.Power plants and industrial facilities rely heavily on heavy-duty turbines for continuous electricity generation and industrial operations. These systems require regular maintenance, component replacement, and performance monitoring to ensure stable operation and compliance with safety standards.Industrial gas turbines are also witnessing growing adoption across manufacturing and processing industries due to their flexibility and fuel efficiency. Aero-derivative turbines are increasingly used in mobile and offshore applications where lightweight and compact designs are essential.As global energy demand continues increasing, the need for servicing high-capacity turbine systems is expected to support market expansion throughout the forecast period.Buy This Report (340 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/gas-turbine-service-market/purchase-options High-Capacity Turbines Generate Significant DemandBy turbine capacity, the more than 200 MW segment accounted for 42.5% of the market share in 2021. Large-capacity turbines are commonly deployed in utility-scale power plants and industrial facilities that require continuous high-volume electricity generation.These turbine systems operate under intense conditions and require comprehensive maintenance programs to maintain efficiency and prevent operational failures. Service providers offer advanced diagnostics, digital monitoring, predictive maintenance, and component refurbishment solutions to improve turbine performance and reliability.The increasing number of combined-cycle power plants and large-scale industrial projects is expected to sustain strong demand for servicing high-capacity gas turbines over the coming years.Spare Parts Supply and Maintenance Services Lead the MarketBased on service type, spare parts supply and maintenance & repair services collectively accounted for 88.4% of the market share in 2021. Continuous turbine operation leads to gradual wear of blades, combustors, rotors, bearings, and other critical components, creating strong demand for replacement parts and repair services.Preventive maintenance programs are becoming increasingly important for industries aiming to minimize operational disruptions and extend turbine lifespan. Advanced monitoring technologies and predictive analytics are helping service providers identify potential equipment failures before they occur.Overhaul services also play a critical role in restoring turbine performance and ensuring compliance with operational standards. Major turbine inspections and refurbishments are typically conducted after extended operational periods to maintain system reliability and efficiency.Aftermarket Segment Witnessing Strong GrowthOn the basis of sales channel, the aftermarket segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Industries are increasingly relying on independent service providers and aftermarket suppliers to reduce servicing costs and access flexible maintenance solutions.Aftermarket companies offer customized repair services, replacement parts, technical support, and equipment upgrades tailored to specific operational requirements. These services help organizations optimize maintenance budgets and improve equipment performance.Digital technologies such as remote monitoring, artificial intelligence, and predictive analytics are also transforming the aftermarket landscape by enabling proactive maintenance and data-driven operational management.Power Generation Segment Leads End-Use DemandBy end use, the power generation segment accounted for the largest share of the gas turbine service market in 2021. Growing electricity demand, grid modernization initiatives, and expansion of gas-fired power plants are major factors supporting market growth.Gas turbines remain a critical component of modern power infrastructure due to their efficiency, flexibility, and ability to support renewable energy integration. Power plants require regular servicing to maintain stable operations and maximize energy output.As governments continue investing in energy infrastructure and cleaner power generation technologies, the power generation sector is expected to remain a key contributor to market demand.North America Dominates the Global Gas Turbine Service MarketNorth America accounted for the largest share of the global gas turbine service market in 2021. The region benefits from advanced power infrastructure, strong industrial activity, and extensive deployment of natural gas-fired power plants.The United States remains one of the world’s leading producers and consumers of natural gas, creating significant demand for gas turbine systems and maintenance services. Utility companies and industrial operators across the region are investing heavily in modernization and efficiency improvement programs.In addition, the presence of major market players and advanced service technologies supports continuous innovation within the regional market.Asia-Pacific is also expected to witness substantial growth due to rapid industrialization, increasing electricity demand, and expanding power generation infrastructure across countries such as China and India.COVID-19 Impact on the Gas Turbine Service MarketThe COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the global gas turbine service market by disrupting industrial operations, supply chains, and manufacturing activities worldwide. Lockdowns and restrictions led to reduced industrial power consumption and delayed maintenance schedules across multiple industries.Temporary shutdowns of manufacturing facilities and infrastructure projects resulted in decreased demand for gas turbines and associated servicing activities. Supply chain disruptions also caused delays in spare parts availability and equipment deliveries.The pandemic significantly impacted global trade and industrial productivity, creating operational challenges for turbine manufacturers and service providers. Several projects experienced delays due to workforce shortages and transportation restrictions.However, post-pandemic recovery efforts and government investments in energy infrastructure are expected to support long-term market growth. Many countries are increasing investments in gas-fired power systems and energy security initiatives to strengthen infrastructure resilience and ensure reliable electricity supply.Competitive LandscapeThe global gas turbine service market remains highly competitive, with major companies focusing on innovation, partnerships, digital technologies, and service expansion strategies to strengthen their market positions.Key players operating in the market include Siemens AG, General Electric, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ansaldo Energia, MAN Energy Solutions, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Baker Hughes Company, Caterpillar, Opra Turbines, MTU Aero Engines AG, EthosEnergy, PROENERGY, Sulzer, and Centrax Gas Turbines.These companies are investing in predictive maintenance technologies, remote monitoring systems, digital twin solutions, and advanced repair techniques to improve turbine performance and customer satisfaction.Get a Customized Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A17120 Future OutlookThe future of the gas turbine service market appears promising as industries continue modernizing power infrastructure and expanding industrial operations. Growing electricity demand, rising natural gas utilization, and increasing investments in energy efficiency are expected to create substantial opportunities for service providers through 2031.As governments and industries focus on reliable and cleaner energy generation systems, the global gas turbine service market is expected to witness stable long-term growth supported by technological advancements and expanding industrial applications.Trending Reports in Energy and Power Industry:Gas Turbine Service MarketGas Turbine MRO MarketGas Turbine MarketAero Derivative Gas Turbine MarketMulti Fuel Gas Turbines MarketSteam Turbine MRO MarketRegenerative Turbine Pump MarketTurbine Control System MarketSteam Turbine MarketMicro Turbine MarketThermoelectric Generator MarketGenerator MarketTurbo Generator MarketAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

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