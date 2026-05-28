Lorraine Bracco Kicks Off “Italian Bred: At the Table” with Candice Guardino in Debut Episode This Sunday

Candice Guardino / Italian Bred Brand

The new limited podcast event brings the stories from Candice Guardino’s hit theatrical comedy special back to the table where they began.

NEW YORK, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Storyteller, writer, and performer Candice Guardino is inviting audiences back to the table with the launch of her new limited podcast series, Italian Bred: At the Table, premiering Sunday, May 31 at 9:00 AM on all major podcast platforms.

The debut episode features Emmy-nominated actress Lorraine Bracco in a candid and hilarious conversation that sets the tone for the 8-episode event series — where laughter, family, culture, and storytelling all collide.

Inspired by moments from Guardino’s acclaimed theatrical comedy special Italian Bred, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV, the podcast expands on the stories that audiences fell in love with on stage and brings them back to the heart of where they began: around the table.

Each episode opens with a clip from the special before Guardino sits down with guests for intimate, funny, and heartfelt conversations rooted in family, identity, relationships, and real life. Guests throughout the season include Lorraine Bracco, Celebrity Psychic Medium John Edward, Matty Maggiacomo, Father James Martin, and more plus, members of Guardino’s own family... including her mother.

Known for her authentic voice and uniquely Italian-American storytelling, Guardino has built a devoted audience through her sold-out live performances and deeply relatable comedy that celebrates the chaos, love, and traditions of family life.

“Growing up Italian, everything happened at the table,” says Guardino. “The laughter, the arguments, the secrets, the advice — it all started there. This podcast is about continuing those conversations beyond the stage.”

Produced by Anthony Street Productions and distributed by Comedy Dynamics, Italian Bred: At the Table will release new episodes weekly every Sunday.

Premiere Episode:

Lorraine Bracco — Sunday, May 31 at 9:00 AM

Listen wherever you get your podcasts.

For press inquiries, interviews, or media requests:

Anthony Street Productions

Tom Felicciardi, Executive

Katherine Schickert, Producer

anthonystprod@gmail.com

Follow Candice Guardino:

Instagram: @candiceguardino

Trailer

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