Automotive Smart Tire Market to Reach US$ 8.6 Billion by 2033 at 7.1% CAGR | Persistence Market Research

Automotive Smart Tire Market

Automotive smart tire demand rises with growth in connected mobility, intelligent safety systems, and advanced vehicle monitoring technologies.

BRENTFORD, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automotive smart tire market is gaining significant momentum due to rising demand for connected vehicle technologies and advanced automotive safety systems. Smart tires are designed with embedded sensors that monitor tire pressure, temperature, wear conditions, and road performance in real time. According to Persistence Market Research, the global automotive smart tire market is anticipated to reach US$ 5.3 billion in 2026 and is projected to attain US$ 8.6 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2033.

The market is also witnessing strong growth due to advancements in tire sensor technologies and connected automotive systems. Passenger vehicles remain the dominant vehicle type segment with a 54% market share as automotive manufacturers continue integrating advanced monitoring systems into modern passenger cars. Intelligent tires account for 57.5% of the market because of their ability to provide real-time performance analysis and predictive maintenance capabilities. Asia Pacific leads the global automotive smart tire market due to rapid automotive production growth, increasing electric vehicle adoption, and expanding investments in automotive technology infrastructure.

Get Free Sample Now: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/36742

Quick Stats

• Historical Market Value (2020): US$ 3.6 Bn

• Current Market Value (2026): US$ 5.3 Bn

• Projected Market Value (2033): US$ 8.6 Bn

• CAGR (2026-2033): 7.1%

• Incremental Opportunity: US$ 3.3 Bn

• Leading Region: Asia Pacific

• Dominant Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicle - 54% Share

• Top-ranking Product Type: Intelligent Tires - 57.5% Share

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

• Connected Tires

• Intelligent Tires

By Tire Type

• Pneumatic Tires

• Run-Flat Tires

• Non-Pneumatic (Airless) Tires

By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Vehicle

• Light Commercial Vehicle

• Heavy Commercial Vehicle

• Electric Vehicle

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• East Asia

• South Asia & Oceania

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights

• Market Forecast and Trends

• Competitive Intelligence & Share Analysis

• Growth Factors and Challenges

• Strategic Growth Initiatives

• Pricing Analysis & Technology Roadmap

• Future Opportunities and Revenue Pockets

• Market Analysis Tools

Request For Customization: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/36742

Regional Insights

North America

North America represents a strong market for automotive smart tires due to the rapid adoption of connected vehicle technologies and advanced automotive safety standards. The region benefits from strong investments in autonomous driving technologies and increasing integration of intelligent vehicle systems. Automotive manufacturers in North America are focusing on advanced tire monitoring technologies to improve vehicle performance and safety.

Europe

Europe remains a key market driven by strict vehicle safety regulations and rising demand for premium automotive technologies. The region has a strong presence of automotive manufacturers investing in smart mobility and connected driving systems. Increasing adoption of electric vehicles and advanced transportation technologies is further supporting market growth across European countries.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific dominates the automotive smart tire market due to strong automotive production capacity and increasing adoption of intelligent mobility technologies. Rapid industrialization, rising vehicle ownership, and growing investments in electric vehicles are supporting market expansion across the region. The presence of major automotive manufacturers and tire companies also contributes significantly to regional market leadership.

Market Drivers

One of the primary drivers of the automotive smart tire market is the increasing demand for connected vehicle technologies and intelligent transportation systems. Smart tires equipped with advanced sensors help monitor pressure, temperature, and road conditions in real time, improving vehicle safety and operational efficiency. Another major growth factor is the rising adoption of electric and autonomous vehicles worldwide. These vehicles require advanced tire monitoring systems to ensure performance optimization and safety compliance. Increasing consumer awareness regarding vehicle safety and fuel efficiency is also encouraging the adoption of smart tire technologies. Advancements in sensor integration and wireless communication systems continue to strengthen market demand globally.

Market Opportunities

The growing expansion of electric and autonomous vehicle markets presents substantial opportunities for automotive smart tire manufacturers. Smart tires can provide advanced performance monitoring and predictive analytics that support the efficient operation of connected and electric vehicles. Technological advancements in sensor technologies and artificial intelligence are also creating new growth possibilities. Automotive companies are developing advanced smart tire systems capable of delivering real-time diagnostics and enhanced safety insights. Rising demand for connected mobility solutions and vehicle automation is expected to support long-term market expansion globally.

Companies Covered in Automotive Smart Tire Market

• Michelin Group

• Bridgestone Corporation

• Continental AG

• Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

• Pirelli & C. S.p.A.

• Hankook Tire & Technology

• Yokohama Rubber Company

• Sumitomo Rubber Industries

• Toyo Tires Corporation

• Nokian Tyres

• Dunlop (Goodyear EMEA)

• Sensata Technologies

• Schrader International (Sensata)

• NXP Semiconductors

• Nexen Tire Corporation

Buy Now: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/36742

FAQ's

➤ What are the main factors influencing the Automotive Smart Tire Market?

Growing connected vehicle adoption, intelligent mobility technologies, and vehicle safety requirements are major influencing factors.

➤ Which companies are the major sources in this industry?

Major companies include Michelin Group, Bridgestone Corporation, Continental AG, and Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company.

➤ What are the market's opportunities, risks, and general structure?

The market offers opportunities in electric vehicles while facing challenges related to high implementation costs and sensor integration.

➤ Which of the top Automotive Smart Tire Market companies compare in terms of sales, revenue, and prices?

Leading global tire manufacturers and smart mobility technology providers dominate the competitive landscape.

➤ How are market types and applications explored in the Automotive Smart Tire Market?

The market is analyzed based on product type, vehicle category, and smart tire technology integration.

Future Opportunities and Growth Prospects

The automotive smart tire market is expected to witness strong long-term growth due to increasing adoption of connected mobility technologies, electric vehicles, and intelligent transportation systems. Continuous advancements in tire sensor technologies, predictive maintenance solutions, and real-time vehicle monitoring systems are expected to create significant growth opportunities for manufacturers through 2033.

Explore the Latest Trending Research Reports:

Automotive Paint Market

Automotive Plastic Market



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.