Green Space Innovations announces the launch of UK’s first office food digester

Green Space Innovations office food digester Green Space Innovations office food digester Green Space Innovations office food digester

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In partnership with Reencle, the digester helps offices recover food waste on-site and make circular economy outcomes measurable through GreenScope.Green Space Innovations, in partnership with Reencle, has announced the launch of the UK’s first office food digester that transforms waste from a disposal problem into a usable workplace resource. The digester turns food into compost at the point of generation, eliminating the need for external collection and helping organisations improve waste circularity within the workplace.The digester is an on-site alternative to traditional food waste caddies and collection-based systems. Instead of storing food waste for external collection and off-site treatment, it enables circular processing where waste is generated. Using a sealed microbial decomposition process – powered by a proprietary blend of naturally occurring microorganisms – the digester continuously breaks down scraps in an odour-controlled environment using controlled temperature, agitation and aeration. Over time, food waste is converted into a dry, soil-like compost material.Designed specifically for workplace environments, the digester can process approximately 1-1.5kg of food waste per day, including fruit, vegetables, cooked food scraps and leftovers. Larger workplaces can deploy multiple units or use larger capacity digesters.Linked with Green Space Innovations’ GreenScope platform, users can track volumes digested, carbon avoided, resource generated, and behaviour change indicators –helping businesses drive behaviour change, improve circular economy outcomes, support ESG disclosures, demonstrate environmental return on investment, and evidence Scope 3 impact reduction.Nicky Rifat, Co-founder of Green Space Innovations, commented:“We’re excited to bring a food digester to UK offices for the first time, giving workplaces a practical way to recover food waste on site and turn it into a usable resource. As well as cutting the need for storage and collections, it makes the impact visible, helping people think differently about what they throw away and supporting a more circular office culture.This is an important moment for us as a business, as we can now offer users waste data alongside the digester to help them accurately track their waste and recognise its value.”The digester reduces food waste volume by up to 90%, meaning far less material needs to be transported off-site. The resulting compost can be given to staff to use at home, donated to local schools or community gardens, used in green spaces, or issued as part of internal sustainability programmes.Unlike centralised waste plants, the digester brings the circular economy into everyday office life – making it visible, engaging, and behaviour-led rather than abstract or policy-drivenENDSAbout Green Space InnovationsGreen Space Innovations is a sustainability technology company focused on building systems that help organisations measure, manage and improve environmental performance inside commercial buildings.The company develops practical solutions that combine data capture, infrastructure and behavioural design to make sustainability measurable at source.

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