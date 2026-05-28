Quarry Direct Strengthens Home Renovation Solutions with Expanded Tile Inventory in Mississauga

Quarry Direct Mississauga Inc.

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quarry Direct, a family-owned destination for high-quality flooring and wall solutions, is pleased to announce an expanded selection of premium materials available at its premier tile store in Mississauga . Since 2009, the company has provided homeowners and design professionals across the Greater Toronto Area with access to a diverse inventory of porcelain, marble, and natural stone products designed to elevate residential and commercial spaces.The current collection features a wide array of options, including subway tiles, mosaics, ledger stones, and travertine. For those seeking specialized accents, Quarry Direct offers custom tile medallions that serve as focal points for entryways and kitchens. The store also stocks essential installation materials, including Mapei grouts and mortars, to ensure a professional finish on every project.A commitment to durability and aesthetic versatility remains at the core of the company’s mission. The updated inventory includes high-performance quarry tiles, known for their slip resistance and strength in high-traffic areas, as well as porcelain slabs that mimic the appearance of wood and concrete. By maintaining a significant stock in its local warehouse, Quarry Direct ensures clients can proceed with renovations without the delays often associated with special orders.The knowledgeable staff at Quarry Direct continues to offer personalized guidance to help customers navigate the selection process. This customer-first approach is designed to reduce the stress of home improvements while ensuring projects stay within budget.About the CompanyQuarry Direct is a local, family-owned tile store in Mississauga that has been serving the GTA and surrounding regions since 2009. Specializing in luxury stone and tile, the company provides a vast selection of porcelain, marble tiles , and specialty tiles for floors, walls, and backsplashes.

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