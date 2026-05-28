Quarry Direct Strengthens Home Renovation Solutions with Expanded Tile Inventory in Mississauga
The current collection features a wide array of options, including subway tiles, mosaics, ledger stones, and travertine. For those seeking specialized accents, Quarry Direct offers custom tile medallions that serve as focal points for entryways and kitchens. The store also stocks essential installation materials, including Mapei grouts and mortars, to ensure a professional finish on every project.
A commitment to durability and aesthetic versatility remains at the core of the company’s mission. The updated inventory includes high-performance quarry tiles, known for their slip resistance and strength in high-traffic areas, as well as porcelain slabs that mimic the appearance of wood and concrete. By maintaining a significant stock in its local warehouse, Quarry Direct ensures clients can proceed with renovations without the delays often associated with special orders.
The knowledgeable staff at Quarry Direct continues to offer personalized guidance to help customers navigate the selection process. This customer-first approach is designed to reduce the stress of home improvements while ensuring projects stay within budget.
About the Company
Quarry Direct is a local, family-owned tile store in Mississauga that has been serving the GTA and surrounding regions since 2009. Specializing in luxury stone and tile, the company provides a vast selection of porcelain, marble tiles, and specialty tiles for floors, walls, and backsplashes.
Quarry Direct
Quarry Direct Mississauga Inc.
+1 (905) 820 7300
info@quarrydirect1.com
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