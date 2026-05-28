Lunar Helium-3 Mining Secures 13th Patent and First Issued Patent in China, Expanding Global IP Position

13 Patents and Growing: LH3M Expands into China

First China patent strengthens LH3M’s expanding global IP portfolio for scalable helium-3 extraction and lunar operations.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lunar Helium-3 Mining (LH3M), a leader in lunar resource commercialization, today announced the issuance of its 13th patent and the company’s first granted patent in China, marking a major milestone in its international intellectual property expansion strategy.The patent was granted by the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA), further strengthening LH3M’s growing global IP portfolio and reinforcing its strategic position in the rapidly advancing lunar economy.This latest issuance continues LH3M’s accelerated patent momentum as the company systematically builds a comprehensive and defensible intellectual property moat around the critical technologies required for lunar helium-3 commercialization.While the company is not disclosing detailed technical specifications, the newly granted patent expands LH3M’s international protection across key systems related to lunar resource identification and operational infrastructure—areas widely viewed as foundational to future lunar mining activities.“Securing our first issued patent in China is a significant strategic milestone for LH3M,” said Chris Salvino, CEO and Chief Engineer of Lunar Helium-3 Mining. “As global interest in lunar resources accelerates, protecting our technologies internationally becomes increasingly important. We are building the infrastructure and intellectual property foundation required to lead the future helium-3 economy.”Global competition surrounding lunar resource development has intensified in recent years as governments and private-sector organizations increase investments in lunar exploration and long-duration operations. Helium-3, a rare isotope with applications in next-generation fusion energy and advanced quantum technologies, continues to gain recognition as one of the most strategically important resources on the Moon.With terrestrial helium-3 supplies nearly exhausted and no scalable production pathway on Earth, LH3M remains focused on enabling the extraction and return of helium-3 from the Moon—supporting what is projected to become a multi-trillion-dollar global scalable green energy market.By continuing to secure patents across multiple jurisdictions, LH3M is strengthening its long-term competitive position while establishing barriers to entry in one of the most strategically significant sectors of the future space economy.As LH3M advances toward its next phase of growth, including its ongoing Series A raise, the company continues to engage with strategic partners, institutional investors, and government stakeholders seeking early exposure to the future lunar resource sector.About Lunar Helium-3 Mining, LLCLunar Helium-3 Mining (LH3M) is an aerospace and resource development company pioneering the detection, extraction, and return of helium-3 from the Moon. With a growing portfolio of issued and pending patents, LH3M has established a strong intellectual property moat around the critical systems required for lunar helium-3 commercialization. The company is focused on enabling the only scalable pathway to global green energy through helium-3 fusion, positioning itself at the forefront of a trillion-dollar lunar resource economy.Investor InformationFor more information about investment opportunities, please visit:Media Contact:Lunar Helium-3 Mining, LLCEmail: media@lh3m.comWebsite: https://lh3m.com

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