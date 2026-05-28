Royer Labs announces limited-time R-12 acoustic guitar microphone bundle

Limited-time R-12 Active Ribbon Microphone bundle pairs Royer’s latest active ribbon mic with the patented RSM-SS24 Sling-Shock mount

New R-12 Active Ribbon Microphone bundle pairs Royer’s latest active ribbon mic with the patented RSM-SS24 Sling-Shock mount for just $999.

The R-12 gives players the warmth and natural response people expect from a Royer ribbon, but with the output, clarity and control that make it easy to use in real-world recording sessions.” — Dave Hetrick, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Royer Labs

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Royer Labs has announced a limited-time R-12 Active Ribbon Microphone bundle , created for acoustic guitar players, producers, engineers and recording schools looking for a complete ribbon mic solution.The new bundle pairs the Royer R-12 Active Ribbon Microphone with the patented RSM-SS24 Sling-Shock mount for just $999, giving customers a $300 saving compared with buying separately.Although the R-12 was not designed solely for acoustic guitar, its combination of ribbon warmth, active output and natural detail makes it especially well-suited to steel-string acoustic recording. It captures the body, woodiness and natural midrange of the instrument without adding the brittle top-end often associated with brighter microphones, while its active circuitry gives users the clarity, transient response and output needed for modern recording setups.The R-12 features the same 2.5-micron ribbon element used in Royer’s flagship R-121 microphone, along with active electronics, a switchable -15dB pad and a switchable high-pass filter for controlling proximity build-up. It also includes an internally shock-mounted ribbon transducer and a built-in triple-layer windscreen to help protect the ribbon element and reduce unwanted handling and wind-related noise.The included RSM-SS24 Sling-Shock mount adds a further layer of isolation for acoustic recording, helping reduce stand and floor noise during takes. Royer’s Sling-Shock system uses non-resonant nylon cord and damped tensioning springs rather than elastic bands, giving users a stable, durable shock-mount system for studio and home recording use.“Acoustic guitar is one of those sources where players know immediately whether a mic is helping or getting in the way,” said Dave Hetrick, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Royer Labs. “The R-12 gives players the warmth and natural response people expect from a Royer ribbon, but with the output, clarity and control that make it easy to use in real-world recording sessions. Pairing it with the RSM-SS24 gives customers a complete setup at a strong price.”The R-12 is suitable for both studio and live sound applications, with recommended uses including electric and acoustic guitars, brass, piano, organ, drum overheads, percussion, strings and room miking. For acoustic players and producers, the bundle is intended as a straightforward recording solution that can sit close to the 12th fret for balanced tone, move towards the soundhole for warmth, or towards the bridge for added bite.The Royer R-12 Active Ribbon Microphone and RSM-SS24 Sling-Shock bundle is available for a limited time through authorised Royer Labs retailers, while stocks last.

Royer Labs R-12 Demo

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