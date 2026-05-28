77th FLH Annual Book Sale Returns June 13–21 at Ward Centre

ALERT | Libraries will observe the Independence Day holiday July 3–5, 2026. Most libraries will be closed Friday, July 3; however, ʻAiea, ʻĀina Haina, Hanapēpē, Hawai‘i Kai, Hilo, Kahului, Kailua-Kona, Kīhei, Liliha, Makawao, McCully-Mōʻiliʻili, Princeville, Thelma Parker, Wahiawā, Waialua, Waimānalo, Waikīkī-Kapahulu, and Waipahu will be open July 3 and closed Saturday, July 4.

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