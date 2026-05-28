AI Revolutionizes Global Trade: How ECER Powers the Future of Exhibition Supply Chains

BEIJING, CHINA, CHINA, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2nd Exhibition Supply Chain Expo & Summit recently convened in Beijing, gathering top industry leaders to discuss the future of global trade. Among the keynote speakers was Xia Zihui, Vice President of ECER, who delivered a compelling presentation titled "Digitalizing the Entire Exhibition Supply Chain via AI Empowerment," showcasing how artificial intelligence is transforming traditional exhibition landscapes.

Redefining the Exhibition Lifecycle: Before, During, and After the Show

Ecer.com has pioneered the integration of AI across the entire exhibition ecosystem, seamlessly linking online data platforms with offline trade shows to help foreign trade enterprises maximize their return on investment.

The platform's AI-driven approach revolutionizes the three critical phases of an exhibition:

Pre-Exhibition (Smart Matching): Utilizing massive datasets of global buyers and suppliers, the AI system analyzes procurement needs ahead of time. By pre-screening and matching high-quality suppliers, Ecer.com ensures that both parties engage in highly targeted, efficient on-site meetings.

During the Exhibition (Efficient Engagement): On the show floor, cutting-edge digital tools such as AI translation and intelligent inquiry systems dismantle language barriers. This allows buyers and sellers to understand each other's needs with precision, significantly lowering communication costs and boosting negotiation efficiency.

Post-Exhibition (Automated Follow-ups): Once the curtains close, the system analyzes buyer behavior to identify high-intent prospects. It provides actionable follow-up recommendations and leverages AI tools to maintain consistent, effective communication, ultimately driving higher conversion rates.

Empowering Chinese Enterprises on the Global Stage

Ecer.com’s digital exhibition solutions have already been deployed by numerous export enterprises, yielding measurable improvements in customer acquisition and inquiry conversion rates.

Looking ahead, Xia Zihui emphasized that ECER will continuously refine its technological capabilities. By deepening the integration of AI in exhibition scenarios, the company aims to empower Chinese enterprises to compete more efficiently and successfully in the global marketplace.

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